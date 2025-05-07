Investor confidence in Thailand solid

Listen to this article

Thailand ranks 10th among the top 25 emerging market investment destinations in the 2025 Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Confidence Index compiled by the multinational consultancy Kearney.

While its ranking is down one position from 2024, Thailand ranks fifth in investor optimism, the survey showed.

In the global top 25 -- led by the US, Canada and the UK in that order -- eight markets from Asia-Pacific were represented, the same as last year, said Kearney. They include: Japan (fourth), China (including Hong Kong) (sixth), Australia (10th), South Korea (14th), Singapore (15th), New Zealand (16th), Taiwan (23rd) and India (24th).

Now in its 27th year, the index captures a distinct snapshot of investor sentiment at a moment of major global inflection.

"Though there have been profound developments since the survey was conducted in January, key findings remain illuminating, particularly the value that investors place on efficiency of legal and regulatory processes, domestic economic performance, and technological and innovation capabilities," Kearney analysts wrote.

Investors highly value the technological and economic performance of some Asia-Pacific markets, while the challenges from a complex global geopolitical environment have negatively impacted investors' views on others, according to the Kearney Global Business Policy Council.

THAI WORKFORCE A PLUS

In Thailand, investors cited the talent and skills of the workforce as the most compelling reason for investing (34%). The country's ease of doing business (24%) and natural resources (24%) were tied for the No.2 reasons to invest.

"Thailand has been proactive in facilitating investment and removing obstacles for foreign investors," said Chanchai Tanatkatrakul, partner and Thailand country head at Kearney.

"However, given the intense competition for FDI from various markets, it is crucial the country continues to innovate and strengthen its competitiveness by prioritising the development of skilled talent and implementing tailored incentives in target sectors.

"The new US tariffs will undoubtedly impact Thailand, as the US has been the largest export market. Sectors such as electronics and electrical appliances, industrial machinery and equipment, and automotive are expected to be hard-hit, on top of existing cost and regulatory challenges.

"Despite these issues, Thailand retains its core appeal, offering strong fundamentals that investors value -- talent, ease of doing business, and natural resources. With proactive policies and strategic investment incentives, Thailand can unlock long-term value amid a volatile global environment."

Investor confidence in Asia-Pacific remains underpinned by notable advancements in technology and solid economic fundamentals. Japan's ascent from seventh to fourth place is a prime example, as market participants point to its leading technological innovation and strong economic performance, bolstered by a tight labour market and record wage growth, noted Kearney.

Likewise, South Korea posted its strongest showing, leaping from 20th to 14th, as 41% of investors cite its dynamic technology sector as a key driver of renewed confidence. Significant government investments in semiconductors could be an influential factor behind this change.

Roughly 82% of Asia Pacific-based investors plan to increase FDI in the next three years, the survey found, while half are more optimistic than a year ago about the region's economy.

Some 43% of Asia-Pacific investors surveyed predict a rise in commodity prices as the most likely development over the next year, up a striking 14 points from last year, according to Kearney. Investors may be spooked by the increased likelihood of a global conflict and the subsequent supply chain disruptions that could drive up commodity prices, noted the survey.

REGULATION A CONCERN

Regional investors surveyed ranked the second-most likely development this year a more restrictive business regulatory environment in developed markets (36%), up two percentage points from last year.

Tied for third were a rise in geopolitical tensions and a more restrictive business regulatory environment in emerging markets (28%).

China slipped from third to sixth place, reflecting challenges such as a persistent property crisis and fraught US-China trade tensions. Yet the country's tech innovation continues to be a draw, as evidenced by the recent launch of DeepSeek artificial intelligence.

Singapore's drop from 12th to 15th and India's decline from 18th to 24th underscore growing concerns over trade-related risks and regulatory complexity, respectively, noted Kearney.

Investor optimism in Asia-Pacific remains high. Southeast Asia continues to perform strongly, with Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines ranking among the top 15 among Asia-Pacific.