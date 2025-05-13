SCB teams up with BlackRock to offer investment opportunities to Thais

Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) is committed to enhancing the wealth of Thais and expanding access to global investment opportunities through collaboration with BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm.

SCB offers the country's leading wealth management service through its SCB Wealth division, and recently partnered with BlackRock to offer clients exclusive investment opportunities and services.

Under this collaboration, the bank's wealth clients will gain privileged access to exclusive world-class investment products, in-depth research, and strategic market insights through BlackRock's extensive global network, said Kris Chantanotoke, chief executive of SCB.

He said the bank spent about a year finalising the collaboration to ensure the partnership genuinely enhances the wealth of Thais and stands apart from previous alliances.

As a result, the bank is focusing on three core areas of development under this cooperation: investment products, research and technology, and human resources.

"SCB set an ambitious goal to become the leading wealth management institution in Thailand. To achieve this, partnering with a global leader like BlackRock is essential, as it aligns with our strategic objectives in every aspect," said Mr Kris.

Through this strategic alliance, SCB Wealth combines its deep understanding of Thai investors' needs with BlackRock's global investment expertise. This synergy enables the creation of tailored investment strategies and solutions that align with clients' financial goals and risk profiles.

As part of the partnership, SCB Wealth and BlackRock have established a joint committee to evaluate and curate exclusive investment products for the bank's wealth clients, reinforcing the unique value of this collaboration.

Additionally, SCB, Thailand's fourth-largest lender by total assets, has launched the SCB Wealth Academy to enhance the capabilities of its relationship managers (RMs) and better address clients' evolving financial needs. SCB Wealth currently serves three key market segments: SCB Private, SCB First, and SCB Prime.

"Beyond our existing wealth clients, we aim to expand opportunities for Thai individuals with wealth potential who are interested in investing. In particular, personal financial planning and retirement planning will play a key role in helping them build long-term financial security and well-being," Mr Kris said.

Leveraging Digital Innovation

As part of its mission, SCB sees digital channels as a key solution to expanding access to wealth management services for Thai investors. Through its partnership with BlackRock, SCB can also leverage advanced technological capabilities to enhance its offerings.

Andrew Landman, deputy head of Asia-Pacific and head of Southeast Asia and Oceania at BlackRock, said the digital platform will open greater opportunities for customers to access wealth management services, while BlackRock's Aladdin Academy will appropriately enhance service accessibility.

BlackRock's Aladdin Academy is an interactive learning platform designed to enhance users' proficiency.

The Aladdin platform offers role-based content through interactive courses, microlearning videos, and certifications, supporting a wide range of professionals across the investment lifecycle, including accounting specialists, compliance officers, data analysts, portfolio managers, risk managers, operations professionals, and traders.

Research-Driven Strategies

In addition, Mr Landman underscored the importance of co-research as a key component of this strategic alliance, particularly in light of global economic uncertainty and market volatility driven by rising geopolitical risks.

However, BlackRock remains focused on long-term investments, helping clients achieve reasonable returns while ensuring sustained growth of their portfolios over the long term, he said.

"In today's world, investors are inundated with vast amounts of information -- both reliable and unreliable -- especially from social media. At BlackRock, we focus on extracting credible, high-value insights that truly benefit investors, ensuring sustainable long-term portfolio growth," Mr Landman noted.