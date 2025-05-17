Gulf CEO: Trump conveys positive signal on Thai investment in US

Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive officer of Gulf Development Plc, shakes hands with US President Donald Trump at a state dinner hosted in Qatar on May 14, 2025. (Photo supplied)

US President Donald Trump has responded positively to the prospect of future Thai investment in the United States, particularly in the energy sector, according to Sarath Ratanavadi, chief executive officer of Gulf Development Plc, who was the sole representative of Thai business at a recent state dinner hosted in Qatar.

Speaking after the high-profile event, Mr Sarath said he had a brief but constructive exchange with Trump, who expressed a welcoming attitude towards greater Thai involvement in the US economy.

The conversation touched on opportunities for expanded cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, where Gulf already operates through its investment in the Jackson Generation power plant in Will County, Illinois.

The state dinner, held on Wednesday at Lusail Palace, was organised under the patronage of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in honour of Trump’s visit to the Middle East. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of global leaders from both the political and business spheres.

Accompanying Trump were several senior members of his delegation, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and billionaire businessman and Trump confidant Elon Musk.

Also in attendance were members of the Qatari royal family, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Chief of the Emir’s Office and Qatari cabinet ministers. The business community was well represented, with chief executives from leading firms in the United States, India and other countries present.

Mr Sarath’s invitation to the event marked a significant acknowledgement of Thailand’s growing role in global economic and energy networks, reinforcing the country’s potential as a strategic partner in future investment initiatives.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a friend of Mr Sarath, had been hoping to travel to Qatar to meet with President Trump but the court denied his request. Thaksin is facing a lese-majeste case in connection with statements he made in 2015. One of the conditions of his bail is that he must seek permission to leave the country. Witness testimony in the case is scheduled for July.

Mr Sarath is ranked fifth on the Forbes magazine list of Thailand’s richest people, with a net worth estimated at US$6 billion. He is the richest shareholder in the Thai capital market with wealth of 240 billion baht, according to the annual survey conducted by Money & Banking magazine and the commerce and accountancy faculty of Chulalongkorn University.