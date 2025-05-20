Investors encouraged to diversify into Chinese stocks

Fund managers are recommending investments in Chinese equities as a way to diversify portfolios in the second half of the year, following a market rebound supported by several positive factors.

Chinese stock markets have rebounded this year -- the MSCI China Index was up 10% as of April 30 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.87% as of early May.

These gains are attributed to easing US-China trade tensions, government stimulus measures, and strong performances by technology stocks. Stocks related to artificial intelligence are also regaining momentum, driven by improved earnings, said analysts.

Chinese stock valuations remain attractive, with the MSCI China Index still trading below its five-year average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Khomsan Phalanusondhi, managing director of Asia Plus Fund Management, said these factors have lifted investor confidence and renewed speculative interest in the Chinese market.

As global stock markets gradually recover, Chinese equities have shown increasingly positive signals. Asia Plus's ASP-China Trigger 3M2 Fund (ASP-CHINATRIG 3M2) has outperformed expectations, with returns hitting its 6% target in just 22 trading days, well ahead of the three-month investment horizon.

Mr Khomsan said market timing and selective stock picks remain critical for generating returns in today's environment. The Chinese market, especially following the recent agreement between the US and China to temporarily reduce tariffs for 90 days, has eased trade tensions and paved the way for longer-term negotiations.

On the domestic front, China's government continues to support its economy with ongoing fiscal and monetary stimulus, and additional measures are anticipated in July. The country's tech sector, particularly firms involved in artificial intelligence (AI), has regained investor attention, bolstered by rising capital expenditures and stronger earnings than expected.

"These factors have restored confidence in Chinese equities," Mr Khomsan said.

Valuation also plays a role in the bullish outlook. The MSCI China Index continues to trade below its five-year average P/E ratio, suggesting attractive entry points for medium- to long-term investors.

"This confluence of economic, policy and valuation catalysts marks a potential turning point for renewed interest in Chinese equities," said Mr Khomsan.

Looking ahead, Asia Plus plans to launch another fund, ASP-CHINATRIG 3M3, targeting a 5% return within three months. The new fund focuses on leading Chinese companies with strong growth potential and adaptability to global transformation trends.

Chajchai Sarit-apirak, managing director of BBL Asset Management (BBLAM), said Chinese equities have begun to rebound significantly, supported by several positive factors.

"Clearly Chinese tech stocks present strong growth potential, especially when compared with US tech stocks, which have become relatively overvalued. China's ongoing stimulus measures could significantly boost its economic growth in the second half of 2025," said Mr Chajchai.

Beyond China, Indian equities are also attractive, as both China and India have large populations with strong domestic consumption capacity being key drivers of economic growth amid global volatility, he said.

BBLAM offers the Bualuang China Equity Fund (B-CHINE-EQ), which has delivered year-to-date returns of 5.05%, and returns in May of 7.05%.