B.Grimm, Digital Edge to invest $1bn in Thai data centre

Thai power producer B.Grimm Power Plc and Digital Edge DC will jointly invest about $1 billion in a Thailand data center as demand rises for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other digital services across Southeast Asia.

The data centre, which will have a capacity of 100 megawatts, is expected to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2026, Group President of B.Grimm Power Harald Link and Digital Edge CEO John Freeman said during a joint press briefing on Monday. It will be located in eastern Chon Buri province, about 100 kilometres from Bangkok.

B.Grimm Power is studying a plan to invest at least $1.6 billion more in additional data centre projects with a total capacity of about 200 megawatts, said Usa Nuetap, the company’s head for data centre development.

Thailand has secured billions of dollars in investment commitments from global tech giants such as Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, ByteDance Ltd and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to build data centres and cloud services. Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s government is offering tax and other incentives to lure investments in data centers as it seeks to establish the country as a hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

“Thailand stands out as one of Asia’s most compelling markets for digital growth with surging demand for AI and machine learning,” Mr Freeman said. Thailand’s promotion of renewable energy also makes it appealing for the data centre investment, he said.

Digital Edge, backed by private equity fund Stonepeak Partners, operates 24 data centres across India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Korea, according to the company.