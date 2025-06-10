Foreign investors seeking clear policies amid volatility

Listen to this article

SET president Asadej Kongsiri

Foreign investors would like to see clear and well-defined policies as they have continued to offload Thai equities for a third consecutive year, with cumulative net sales exceeding 400 billion baht, said the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

So far in 2025 alone, net foreign outflows have reached 70.7 billion baht, according to data from the bourse.

During a recent roadshow in Singapore, SET president Asadej Kongsiri said regional institutional investors had expressed their desires concerning greater policy continuity, particularly regarding large-scale infrastructure investments and national development plans such as the Land Bridge project.

"Foreign investors prefer clarity and well-defined policies as they are drawn to markets that offer the highest potential returns," he said.

He added that many investors also support revising foreign ownership limits in key sectors such as tourism, hospitality and banking to attract more long-term capital.

"Investor sentiment has also been dampened by global economic headwinds. US fiscal measures, including proposed tax hikes, coupled with high global interest rates and a slowing economy, have contributed to subdued investment activity," he noted.

These factors have also triggered significant volatility in the Thai stock market, particularly in May, when several Thai listed companies were removed from the MSCI index during its semi-annual rebalancing.

Economists warn that if the worst-case scenario unfolds where exports to the US are hit with a 36% tariff, the Thai economy could expand by just 1%, further clouding investment sentiment.

However, many Thai listed firms have continued to generate solid earnings and dividends over the past year, with several initiating share buyback programmes due to undervalued prices, he added.

Nonetheless, concerns remain in the key tourism sector.

"While the sector continues to grow overall, Chinese tourist numbers have fallen sharply. Public investment remains one of the few bright spots, with May forecasts expected to show signs of improvement."

The SET continues to hold the top spot in trading liquidity in the region, despite a a decline in daily turnover to 30-40 billion baht.

SET senior executive vice-president Soraphol Tulayasathien said over half of listed companies met or exceeded analysts' earnings forecasts, benefiting from declining oil prices that reduced their primary operational costs.

"Interest expenses of listed firms also reflected reduced financial costs, following the Bank of Thailand's policy rate cut," he said.

At the end of May, the SET index fell 4% from the prior month to close at 1,149.18 points, outpacing declines at most regional exchanges. Year to date, the bourse dropped 17.9%, reflecting market uncertainties amid unfavourable domestic and international factors that dampened investor sentiment.

"In both the short and medium term, investors may shift their investment strategies to dividend stocks for sustainable returns and Thai equities remain attractive investment options given their consistent and high dividend payouts," he said.

Portfolio diversification across various business sectors is considered a prudent risk mitigation strategy during periods of heightened uncertainty, he added.

The SET's and Market for Alternative Investment's (MAI) average daily trading value rose 9.9% month-on-month to 43.3 billion baht (US$1.33 billion). Foreign investors continued to dominate trading activity, accounting for 55.3% of total trading value.

However, they registered a net selling position of 16.1 billion baht, mainly due to asset reallocation following MSCI rebalancing.