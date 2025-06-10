Early surge in foreign investment in EEC

The number of foreigners investing in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) during the first four months of 2025 rose 40% year-on-year to 108, according to deputy government spokeswoman Sasikarn Wattanachan.

Ms Sasikarn added that the government wants to promote investment in next-generation industries, ranging from electric vehicles to clean energy, with the aim of bolstering the country's competitiveness.

The government continues to streamline related laws and regulations and cut bureaucratic red tape in terms of the application process for investment support, she added.

Foreigners investing in the EEC during the first four months accounted for 30% of the total foreign investors in Thailand during the same period. Their investment tallied 31.3 billion baht, representing 54% of foreign investment in Thailand.

Of the total, 32 were from Japan with investment of around 10 billion baht, 25 from China with investment of 3.86 billion baht, 10 from Singapore tallying 5.93 billion baht, and the other 41 were from other countries with a combined total investment of 11.5 billion baht.

The number of foreigners investing via the Foreign Business Act of 1999 during the first four months rose 43% year-on-year to 363. Their investment stood at 57.8 billion baht, up 5%.

The top 5 countries using the foreign business law include Japan, totalling 71 investors with a combined investment of 17.2 billion baht. Most of the investment concerns procurement of component parts for several industries.

The others were from the US, comprising 51 investors with a combined investment of 2.48 billion baht. Most of this investment was in the retail sector and data centre sector.

The other top five investors were from Singapore, totalling 45 and with a combined investment of 9.12 billion baht; 43 from China, tallying 6.47 billion baht; and 40 from Hong Kong, tallying 5.76 billion baht.