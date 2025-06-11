Onyx preps launch of REIT worth B6.5bn

Aims to boost value to B15bn by 2030

Onyx Hospitality Group is planning to launch its real estate investment trust (REIT), combining four properties worth 6.5 billion baht within this year, and aims to double its value to 15 billion baht within five years.

Yuthachai Charanachitta, chief executive of Onyx, said the funds raised under Onyx Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust or ONYXRT would be used to help accelerate hotel expansion in Thailand and Asia, as well as for debt repayment.

In the first phase, four properties will be listed in the REIT: Amari Bangkok (564 rooms), Amari Pattaya (339 rooms), Ozo Pattaya (406 rooms) and Ozo Phuket (255 rooms).

Natkawin Jiamchoatpatanakul, managing director of Onyx Hospitality REIT Management Company, said the trust's distinct feature is its diversified hotel brand, location and guest base.

While Amari is a full service upper upscale hotel, Ozo is a four-star lifestyle brand.

Hotels are located in all the major tourist cities -- Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket -- and target different segments, such as short-haul tourists for Bangkok, long-haul guests in Phuket, and a mix of domestic and foreign guests in Pattaya.

Mr Natkawin said the reduced interest rate and low inflation is regarded as a good environment and appropriate timing for this trust, which is anticipated to generate a 9% yield.

The company already submitted a filing to Thailand's Securities and Exchange Commission in April.

Mr Yuthachai said the company is now planning a second and third round of property deployment into the trust, citing as an example a property under its Shama serviced apartment brand.

Regarding the tourism outlook, Mr Yuthachai said the hospitality and aviation industries remain key drivers of Thailand's GDP growth.

Despite the overall sluggish Chinese market, hotels under Onyx Hospitality Group have been receiving foreign guests from diverse markets, such as India, Malaysia, Singapore and Europe.

Mr Yuthachai said he still believes that the number of Chinese arrivals this year should exceed the Tourism Authority of Thailand's minimum estimate of 5 million, and continue to improve through next year.

Given Thailand's sluggish real estate market, he said many real estate developers have asked Onyx to manage their newly-developed condo buildings in Bangkok which remain unsold, in order to turn them into serviced apartments.

Mr Yuthachai said it is also allocating around 5 billion baht for a three-year investment plan for several new projects.

Of this, some 700 million baht is for Ozo Bangkok, located next to Amari Bangkok in the capital's Pratunam area, 700 million baht for Shama Pattaya, and 2.5 billion baht for EQ Phuket, which is a joint venture with Malaysia's Equatorial Group. Other projects include new properties in Phuket and Samui.

This year, Onyx targeted revenue of at least 9 billion baht. Last year, it recorded 8.76 billion baht revenue, with 3.47 billion baht of gross operating profit.

The company's revenue per available room grew by 19% year-on-year in 2024.

Onyx operates 42 properties with 7,778 rooms in seven destinations in Asia. Its pipeline consists of six properties with 1,116 rooms.

The company wants to operate 70 properties by 2028.