Stock trading rattled by uncertainty

Tensions at the Thailand-Cambodia border are a factor pressuring the SET index, along with domestic political uncertainty and US tariffs, say analysts. (Photo: AFP)

Amid an imminent cabinet reshuffle and intensifying conflicts among coalition parties, the Thai stock market is again feeling the pressure of domestic political uncertainty just as global volatility about reciprocal tariffs ripples, say pundits.

Foreign investors have been heavy sellers in the Thai equity market since 2023, with net sales of 192 billion baht (US$5.5 billion) in 2023, 148 billion baht ($4.4 billion) in 2024 and 70 billion ($2.1 billion) this year-to-date, according to the Thai unit of China Galaxy Securities (CGS).

Last month, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index recorded another weak performance, as market sentiment was affected by frequent news updates about the trade war, while the Thai government decided to halt its digital wallet stimulus and direct the funds towards mid-term infrastructure development.

Year-to-date the bourse has declined 17.9%, attributed to unfavourable domestic and international factors that dampened investor sentiment.

"We believe a cabinet reshuffle is imminent, with Pheu Thai, the leader of the coalition government, likely to take back the Interior Ministry portfolio from coalition partner Bhumjaithai," said Kasem Prunratanamala, head of research at CGS International.

"With the tit-for-tat between the two parties, we believe the government is unable to function properly, especially in these tough economic times. Moreover, domestic economic uncertainty is likely to be exacerbated by the global trade tension."

SET president Asadej Kongsiri said investors value policy stability and clarity, and tend to react negatively to frequent changes or unclear government directions such as a cabinet reshuffle.

Foreign institutional investors participating in the SET's recent roadshow in Singapore were particularly interested in the continuity and progress of Thailand's infrastructure investment plans, which are viewed as critical to supporting the country's long-term economic growth.

"If a cabinet reshuffle does occur, we could see a temporary pause in investment activity as investors wait for more clarity on government policy and projects," said Mr Asadej.

"This is a typical reaction to political changes."

CGS said the worst-case scenario is a House dissolution with a six-month limbo period before a new government takes office.

"Even then, we believe an interim government will be unable to do its job as the conflict between the two parties is likely to be prolonged," said Mr Kasem.

"In this scenario, CGS expects the Thai index to fall to about 1,100 points."

Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) said June is ripe with political issues, as a cabinet reshuffle is likely in the first half of the month, with the Bhumjaithai Party leaving the Interior Ministry to the ruling Pheu Thai Party.

The Medical Council's investigation of the controversial hospitalisation of former premier Thaksin Shinawatra and the Thailand-Cambodia border standoff are also overhangs pressuring market sentiment.

"Surrounded by negative factors, foreign fund inflows are not returning, so the SET index will continue to fluctuate," said ASPS analysts.

"If Thai politics hits a dead end, the cabinet may be dissolved and a new prime minister will be elected. In this case, drafting of the 2026 budget bill may be delayed."

BORDER UPHEAVAL

The recent flare-up along the Thailand-Cambodia border has raised concerns among investors and pressured the SET index, said Nattawut Wongyaowarak, vice-president of Globlex Securities.

"The conflict is unlikely to end soon. If the situation along the border intensifies, investors may divest high-risk assets including stocks," he said.

Data from five previous Thai-Cambodian military clashes showed the Thai index dropped by an average of 2.8% one month after each incident, then rebounded by 6.3% over three months and 11.3% over six months.

ASPS said sectors that could be affected by the border spat include beverages, healthcare, power plants, energy, commerce, media, construction materials, property and agri-food.

Carabao Group (CBG) could be stung as sales in Cambodia account for 37% of its energy drink sales and 21% of its total sales.

Moreover, CBG plans to enter a joint venture to operate a beverage production facility in Cambodia, which is set to start commercial operations in early 2026.

Major Cineplex Group (MAJOR) has six cinemas with 33 screens in Cambodia, while Siam City Cement (SCCC) holds a 40% stake in the Chip Mong Insee Cement joint venture in Cambodia.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS) has two hospitals in Cambodia that focus on expats, comprising 1% of BDMS's healthcare revenue.

Beverage producer Osotspa (OSP) and Charoen Pokphand Food (CPF) also operate businesses in Cambodia.

GLOBAL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS

Investors continue to brace for market volatility amid uncertainty regarding reciprocal tariffs, as US President Donald Trump changes his stance often on tariff policy.

"At the end of May, Trump's tariff scheme faced lawsuits in US courts, causing greater uncertainty about the time frame and endgame of the duties," said Rakpong Charoenpong, senior vice-president of KGI Securities (Thailand).

Last week, a US federal appeals court agreed to allow Trump to maintain many of his tariffs on China and other US trading partners, extending a pause granted shortly after another panel of judges ruled in late May that the import taxes were illegal.

Locally, the cabinet delayed the approval last week of a 157-billion-baht economic stimulus package.

The Finance Ministry said the government would not invest all of this budget because it needs to spare some to provide soft loans and financial support for those affected by the reciprocal tariffs.

"Stocks linked to Thai private consumption and tourism have noticeably underperformed, as the momentum for inbound tourism has been weaker than expected," said Mr Rakpong.

The US was the largest market for Thai exports last year, accounting for 18% of total exports, up from 13% in 2019, said Mr Kasem of CGS, citing Bank of Thailand data.

By category, electronics and electrical appliances were the two largest export categories, making up more than half of Thai exports to the US in 2024.

"We believe there is a risk the US will impose high tariffs on Thai imports, just as it has done for some other countries with which it has a large trade imbalance," he said.

"The ongoing political uncertainties and global economic headwinds are likely to drag down the Thai index. As a consequence, we do not expect the SET index to see much upside from the current level."