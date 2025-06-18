Investors urged to look beyond US offerings

Europe, Japan and China present opportunities for wealthy investors to diversify their investments beyond the US, which continues to struggle with stagflation risks, a mix of slow growth and persistent inflation, says SCB Julius Baer.

The three regions offer more stable macroeconomic environments and friendlier monetary policies, SCB Julius Baer told its wealth clients at a recent seminar discussing the global economic landscape and portfolio strategies for the second half of 2025.

The wealth management joint venture between Siam Commercial Bank and Julius Baer said Europe in particular is entering a rate-cutting cycle while increasing government spending, especially in infrastructure and defence.

Meanwhile, Asia is emphasising stimulating domestic consumption, creating potential upside for consumer-focused and dividend-paying stocks.

"The global economic landscape in the first half of 2025 continues to face significant volatility, with unpredictable policies regarding tariffs, budgets and fiscal challenges, all of which weigh on global growth prospects," said Adrian Mazenauer, chief executive of SCB Julius Baer.

In addition, trade relationships are being reassessed, drawing attention to US-China dynamics and the rise of new players on the global stage, particularly in the Middle East.

"We're seeing a shift away from the US as the dominant investment destination. Investors are now exploring opportunities in more balanced markets such as Europe and Asia," he said.

Kean Tan, managing director and head of investment solutions at SCB Julius Baer, said diversification is the key investment strategy in an increasingly uncertain global environment driven by unpredictable US economic and trade policies.

"We continue to see risks of stagflation in the US -- persistent inflation coupled with economic stagnation," he said.

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again, potentially weakening the US dollar.

"Diversification into regions with more supportive monetary conditions, such as Europe, Japan and China, offers compelling opportunities," said Mr Tan.

To navigate this landscape, SCB Julius Baer recommends building portfolio resilience through gold to hedge against inflation and currency risks. The Swiss franc is a stable alternative to the weakening US dollar, while alternative assets, such as hedge funds and private investments, are also recommended to increase long-term flexibility, Mr Tan said.