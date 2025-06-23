SET index plummets on Mideast war

Listen to this article

Investors study stock prices on an electronic board displaying indices at a stock brokerage house in Bangkok. (File photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) plunged more than one percent on Monday morning, rattled by heightened fears of a broader global conflict following the weekend military strike by the US on Iran nuclear weapons plants..

The sell-off prompted the SET board to convene an emergency meeting and introduce temporary market-stabilisation measures aimed at curbing panic and volatility.

The benchmark index dropped sharply in early morning trade, falling 13.84 points, 1.3%, to 1,053.79, its lowest level since the covid-19-driven crash in March 2020, when the index plunged to 969.08.

At a media briefing early Monday, the SET announced that from June 23-27, it will temporarily reduce the ceiling and floor limits for stocks, securities and futures products from 30% to 15%, and tighten the dynamic price band from 10% to 5%. These measures are designed to limit excessive price swings and restore investor confidence.

The adjustments will not apply to securities tied to foreign underlying assets, such as depositary receipts (DRs), derivative warrants (DWs), and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which will continue to follow standard trading rules.

SET president Asadej Kongsiri said the bourse will lift the emergency measures ahead of schedule should market conditions stabilize.

“Regional markets did not decline as much as expected on Monday, suggesting that investors may have already priced in the geopolitical risk,” he noted. “We urge investors to remain calm, stay informed, and manage their portfolios with caution. The SET will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

Daol Securities warned that the direct involvement of the US in the Israel-Iran conflict could escalate tensions in the Middle East, leading to a surge in global energy prices.

The brokerage highlighted growing risks that Iran may retaliate by targeting Israeli interests or US military bases in the region, where approximately 50,000 American troops are stationed across at least 19 locations.

Daol said if Iran attempts to block the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, it could push crude oil prices above US$100 per barrel in the short to medium term. The brokerage has so far maintained its average Dubai crude price assumption at $70 per barrel.

Energy stocks, particularly upstream producers and refiners stand to benefit from the price spike, while other sectors may face headwinds. Daol cautioned that power utilities, petrochemicals, oil retail, tourism, airlines, exports and general retail could suffer due to rising input costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

The situation remains fluid as global investors brace for potential further escalation in the Middle East, with Thai equities expected to remain volatile in the coming sessions.