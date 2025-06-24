Attack on Iran puts pressure on Thai stocks

Listen to this article

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has imposed temporary measures in a bid to cope with potential negative impacts of the US's attack on Iran this week, as the bourse fell by 1.3% in the morning trading session yesterday.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is on high alert as the US bombing of Iran has raised fears of further attacks and intensifying conflict in the Middle East, leading global oil prices to spike.

Heightened fears of a broader global geopolitical conflict following a direct military strike by the US on Iran caused the benchmark index to fall by 1.3% in early morning trade to 1,053.79, its lowest level since the Covid-driven crash in March 2020, when the index plunged to 969.08.

The sell-off prompted the SET to convene an emergency board meeting and introduce temporary market-stabilisation measures aimed at curbing panic and volatility.

In a press conference early Monday, the SET announced that it will temporarily reduce the ceiling and floor limits for stocks, securities, and futures products from 30% to 15%, and tighten the dynamic price band from 10% to 5% during June 23-27. These measures are designed to limit excessive price swings and restore investor confidence.

However, the adjustments will not apply to securities tied to foreign underlying assets, such as depositary receipts (DRs), derivative warrants (DWs), and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which will continue to follow standard trading rules.

SET president Asadej Kongsiri said the bourse will lift the emergency measures ahead of schedule should market conditions stabilise.

"Regional markets did not decline as much as expected [on Monday], suggesting investors may have already priced in the geopolitical risk," he noted. "We urge investors to remain calm, stay informed, and manage their portfolios with caution. SET will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly."

Daol Securities warned that the direct involvement of the US in the Israel-Iran conflict could escalate tensions in the Middle East, leading to a surge in global energy prices. The brokerage highlighted growing risks that Iran may retaliate by targeting Israeli interests or US military bases in the region, where around 50,000 American troops are stationed across at least 19 locations.

Daol says a possible Iranian attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, could push crude prices above US$100 per barrel in the short to medium term. The brokerage has so far maintained its average Dubai crude price assumption at $70 per barrel.

Energy stocks, particularly upstream producers and refiners, stand to benefit from the price spike, while other sectors may face headwinds. Daol cautioned that power utilities, petrochemicals, oil retail, tourism, airlines, exports, and general retail could suffer due to rising input costs and geopolitical uncertainty.

The situation remains fluid as global investors brace for potential further escalation in the Middle East, with Thai equities expected to remain volatile in the coming sessions.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira reaffirmed that the Thai capital market remains strong and ready to withstand volatility following tensions in the Middle East.

Mr Pichai, who is also a deputy prime minister, noted that armed conflict in the Middle East may cause ripples in global financial markets, including Thailand. The Thai government is closely monitoring the situation and assessing its potential impact on the overall economy, particularly concerning the stability of financial markets and investments.

"The measures recently introduced by the SET are not about shutting down markets or blocking investments but rather maintaining market stability during a period of external uncertainty," he said.

"We still have confidence in the strength of Thailand's economic system and will do everything necessary to safeguard the capital market's stability and investor confidence."