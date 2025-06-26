SET unleashes Jump Plus programme

Listen to this article

(Photo: 123RF)

In a move to revive Thailand's struggling equity market, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) is set to launch the Jump Plus programme today, aiming to restore investor confidence and accelerate value creation among listed companies.

This initiative follows a market rout that has erased more than 4 trillion baht in capitalisation on the Thai bourse year-to-date.

According to the SET, more than 300 listed companies on both the SET and the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) expressed an interest in joining Jump Plus.

Thailand's stock market has suffered a series of structural and external shocks over the past few years. Since the emergence of the pandemic, Thai equities have failed to capture investor interest, overshadowed by booming global trends in technology, artificial intelligence and innovation.

The negative sentiment was exacerbated by multiple factors, including fraud cases, scandals, geopolitical conflicts, US tariff hikes on imports, and persistent domestic political instability.

As of June 20 this year, foreign net sales of Thai equities totalled 82.2 billion baht year-to-date. Institutional investors were net sellers of 18.7 billion baht for the period, with retail investors the only net buyers, purchasing 112 billion in equities.

Foreign investors have posted net sales of Thai equities valued at 422 billion baht since 2023.

The SET's market capitalisation has plunged from 17.2 trillion baht at the start of this year to 13.2 trillion as of June 20, falling by more than 4 trillion.

"Jump Plus aims to reverse the trend," said SET president Asadej Kongsiri, adding the key attraction for companies is a comprehensive support package that includes tax incentives, financial advisory assistance, fundraising guidance, and strategic growth planning.

Running from 2025 to 2027, the programme is designed to support listed companies in building long-term business value through strategic planning and communication with investors.

"There are still many strong Thai-listed companies, including those tied to trending global assets via depositary receipts [DRs]," he said.

"However, they've been overlooked due to a lack of exposure and coverage."

To join, firms must be listed on the SET or MAI and not be facing a delisting risk, and be free from regulatory flags, such as non-compliance (CC), caution -- free float (CF), notice pending (NP), or trading suspension (SP).

Firms must also maintain at least a three-star Corporate Governance Report rating during 2027-2028.

Participating companies must submit board-approved Jump Plus plans for 2026-2028 and provide quarterly updates to investors. Applications are open from June 26 to Dec 31, 2025.

According to Mr Asadej, a key component of Jump Plus's appeal is the potential for tax relief, especially regarding corporate income tax and merger and acquisition transactions. He said discussions with the Revenue Department and Finance Ministry on these issues are ongoing.

If successful, these incentives could encourage Thai companies to expand into high-growth, innovation-driven areas, aligning with global investor preferences.

The Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) agreed to provide financial support for Jump Plus, with equal funding allocated to each participating company, said Chakchai Boonyawat, fund manager at CMDF.

Jump Plus is one of the few strategic initiatives approved by the CMDF board to enhance market resilience and competitiveness over a three-year horizon.

"This is not just a recovery programme. It's about creating long-term, sustainable growth for Thailand's capital markets," said Mr Chakchai.

With a dedicated analysis team being set up at the SET to oversee the implementation, the programme is expected to operate in the second half of this year.

While more than 300 companies have expressed an interest, industry insiders estimate 50 to 100 companies may be ready to participate in the first phase, depending on board approval and project readiness.