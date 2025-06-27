Thai banks tipped for strong growth

Leading banks exhibit at a recent Money Expo event.

Analysts are maintaining an overweight stance on Thailand's banking sector, citing attractive valuations and high dividend yields following the Bank of Thailand's decision to keep its policy rate unchanged at 1.75% this week.

The central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady aligned with market expectations and favours commercial banks, said Daol Securities.

The regulator raised its 2025 GDP growth forecast to 2.3% from a range of 1.3-2.0%, citing stronger manufacturing output and an export recovery. However, the central bank downgraded its 2026 GDP projection to 1.7% from 1.8% due to increasing geopolitical risks.

Daol's research team reiterated its overweight rating on the banking sector, citing attractive valuations and a sector-wide average dividend yield of 7%, well above the Stock Exchange of Thailand's average of 3%.

The brokerage's top stock pick is Krungthai Bank (KTB), highlighting its relatively resilient non-performing loan (NPL) performance, lending focus on the public sector, and strong earnings momentum. The bank has posted profits of more than 10 billion baht for five consecutive quarters.

Trinity Securities sees potential for the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points at one of its three remaining meetings this year. This expectation is already priced in by 71% of market participants, noted the brokerage.

However, Trinity cautions that weak domestic consumption and shrinking loan growth pose downside risks to sectors such as retail, food services, finance, and real estate. Earnings in the second and third quarters may reflect these headwinds.

Bualuang Securities (BLS) cut its investment weight in the leasing and hire-purchase segment by 3% in 2025, citing heightened regulatory scrutiny by the central bank and increased competition in vehicle finance. These pressures could weigh on net profits and return on equity, which may in turn affect valuations across the sector.

BLS expects smaller financial firms to be more cautious in new lending, especially given a softer economic outlook in the second half of this year.

Nevertheless, BLS recommends Tidlor Holdings (TIDLOR), citing solid asset quality and a relatively cheap valuation. In contrast, the firm downgraded Muangthai Capital (MTC) to a sell despite projected 10% year-on-year profit growth in 2025, citing overvaluation. The brokerage also applied a sell evaluation to Krungthai Card (KTC) and Srisawad Corporation (SAWAD).

Krungsri Capital Securities (KCS) sees upside potential for KTC, driven by improving NPL management and the prospect of lower interest rates.

The firm expects KTC's net profit to reach 1.86 billion baht this quarter, up 3% year-on-year, with potential for strong earnings growth throughout the year.