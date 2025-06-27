Bourse association expects social enterprises to blossom

Thailand’s MAI Listed Company Association sees strong growth ahead for social enterprises (SEs), driven by ESG trends and grassroots innovation. Despite economic headwinds, initiatives like the SET’s “Refreshing SE for growth” aim to equip SEs with business skills and funding access, helping them scale impact and potentially list on the stock exchange. (Photo: 123RF)

The MAI Listed Company Association (maiA) has expressed confidence in the continued growth of social enterprises (SEs), buoyed by the growing importance of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) trend amid ongoing global volatility.

Wirat Sukchai, president of maiA, said the number of SEs in Thailand is rising, describing them as a vital grassroots force and "capillaries" of the Thai economy thanks to their focus on creating "positive societal impact aligned with ESG trends".

In an interview with the Bangkok Post, Mr Wirat said the association seeks to strengthen SEs using business know-how, enabling them to list on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) despite the economic slowdown, conflicts in the Middle East, and Thailand's border tensions with Cambodia.

"We want to equip SEs with business knowledge, preparing them to eventually list on the stock exchange," he said.

"Supporting SEs means supporting society and the broader economy. SEs inherently aim to do good. But we must ensure they can survive and thrive as businesses."

Mr Wirat said SEs differ from typical small businesses that are primarily profit-driven.

SEs pursue a dual mission: economic development and improving society. For example, SEs work with people with disabilities, and support underprivileged children and environment-related issues.

In his view, small businesses have significant growth potential, but require support to access additional funding.

Despite multiple challenges, Mr Wirat said Thailand still has many well-performing listed companies with strong earnings.

"The broader concern is a lack of confidence. If we can rebuild trust, the economy will recover as well. That's why we all need to work together to stabilise the economy," he said.

"We are in the middle of a storm. To emerge from it, we must restore confidence."

Mr Wirat said Thailand's substantial foreign reserves can act as a buffer during turbulent times.

"Thailand remains in a relatively stable position, but we must work collectively to navigate through this storm. Once we make it through the storm, the skies will clear and economic growth will return," he said.

To support the growth of SEs, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) launched the "Refreshing SE for growth" programme to help them develop, with expansion planned for 18 selected SEs.

The initiative is a collaboration with partners such as the Office of Social Enterprise Promotion, the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation.

Rongrak Phanapavudhikul, senior executive vice-president of the SET, said the bourse recognises the importance of SEs in addressing social and environmental challenges.

Over the past eight years, the SET and partners have nurtured more than 90 SEs in the areas of skills development and business coaching.

These SEs have generated tangible social impacts, creating jobs for more than 114,000 vulnerable individuals, improving education for 8,000 children, supporting healthcare for 6,000 people, and benefiting more than 110,000 people through environmental solutions.

While many SEs show great potential, they still need expert support to create strategic growth plans and scale their operations, Mr Rongrak said.

To address this, the SET initiative provides intensive skill workshops and coaching programmes for selected SEs with strong growth plans.

"The SET aims to cultivate strong, model SEs capable of delivering sustained economic and social impact," he said.