Trade deal optimism lifts Asian shares

RECAP: Most Asian stock markets rose on Friday, and a gauge of global equities reached another record high, on trade-deal optimism and increased expectations for US interest-rate cuts this year.

Although the global backdrop looks positive, the Thai index dropped more than 2% to move below 1,100 points again as a high degree of local political uncertainty pressured the market.

The SET index moved in a range of 1,053.79 and 1,117.64 points this week, before closing on Friday at 1,082.42, up 1.4% from the previous week, with daily turnover averaging 43.07 billion baht.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 4.57 billion baht, followed by institutional investors at 2.44 billion and brokerage firms at 1.17 billion. Retail investors were net sellers of 8.18 billion baht.

NEWSMAKERS: US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed is not in a rush to cut interest rates as it is waiting for more clarity on the impact of tariffs on inflation.

The dollar declined amid rising concerns about the independence of the Fed. The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump has considered announcing a replacement for Mr Powell in September, aiming to undermine his position for the rest of a term that expires in May 2026. The White House denied the report.

President Trump said the US would hold a meeting with Iran next week but cast doubt on the need for a diplomatic agreement on the country's nuclear programme.

Fed governor Michelle Bowman said she would favour an interest rate cut at the next policy meeting in July so long as inflation pressures stay muted.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the US and China have finalised a trade framework, which was "signed and sealed" two days ago. The US is likely to ease trade restrictions on China, especially in the tech sector, while Beijing will relax rules of rare earth exports.

Oil prices pared some of the large declines they posted after the Israel-Iran ceasefire, with the market's focus shifting from the Mideast to US trade negotiations. Brent edged higher near $68 a barrel, still down more than 11% for the week.

Russia's oil product exports dropped in June to the lowest in eight months amid extended work at refineries supplying Baltic ports, coupled with efforts to stabilise domestic fuel supplies, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg.

The US consumer confidence index fell 5.5% to 93.0 in June from 98.4 a month earlier, reflecting concerns about inflation and geopolitical tensions, the Conference Board reported.

Japanese service-sector inflation hit 3.3% in May, following a revised 3.4% increase in April.

Non-financial outbound direct investment from China rose 2.3% year-on-year to $61.6 billion in the first five months of 2025, commerce ministry data showed.

The new German budget calls for an increase in military spending to 3.5% of GDP by 2026, and more funding to improve giant infrastructure, as part of an investment push aimed at kick-starting the sluggish economy.

Nvidia shares rose 4.3% to $154.31 on Wednesday, giving the chip giant a world-leading market cap of $3.77 trillion, overtaking Microsoft at $3.66 trillion.

Germany's privacy regulator has warned Apple and Google that the Chinese AI service DeepSeek, available on their app stores, constitutes illegal content because it exposes users' data to Chinese authorities.

Xiaomi Corp shares rose 8% to a record high after the smartphone maker drew strong initial orders for a $35,000 sport utility EV intended to compete with the Tesla Model Y in China.

Mexico's central bank announced a fourth straight half-percentage-point cut to its benchmark interest rate to 8% to counter the effects of an expected global economic slowdown.

Hong Kong's de-facto central bank spent more than US$1 billion propping up the exchange rate of the HK dollar, as it sought to defend a currency peg that has been strained by volatility in the greenback.

Shell Plc said it has no intention of making a takeover offer for BP, refuting an earlier report that two of Europe's biggest companies were in active merger talks.

Taiwan has told foreign investors to exit bets on the local dollar, taken through exchange-traded funds, as a 12% gain in its currency threatens its economy and companies.

Malaysia's inflation rate rose 1.2% in May from a year earlier, the lowest in 51 months, largely attributed to a decline in global oil prices.

The insurer FWD Group, backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, is looking to raise HK$3.5 billion (US$442 million) through a Hong Kong IPO.

Vietnamese lawmakers have approved a plan to establish international financial centres in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang to attract investment and strengthen its global financial standing.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said he expected a trade deal with the US before the July 9 expiration of a pause on imposing a 46% tariff.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said he would travel to the US for trade talks next week. He also denied reports that Washington had already decided to impose 18% tariffs on Thailand.

The Bank of Thailand on Wednesday held its key interest rate unchanged as expected at 1.75%, saving its limited policy space as political uncertainty at home compounds global risks.

The BoT lifted its GDP growth forecast for Thailand this year to 2.3% from a previous range of 1.3% to 2%, but lowered its 2026 projection to 1.7% from 1.8%.

Roong Mallikamas, a deputy governor at the central bank, Vitai Ratanakorn, president of the Government Savings Bank, are the two finalists to become the next BoT governor. Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira will make the final decision, which requires cabinet approval.

Shares of Airports of Thailand (AOT) fell on Friday after it confirmed that it had approved extended payment terms for the struggling duty-free giant King Power, which had sought to exit its concessions citing a drop in tourist numbers.

Foreign tourist arrivals to June 22 fell 4.24% compared to the same period a year earlier, to about 16 million, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports said. Malaysia topped the table at 2.19 million visitors, followed by China with 2.17 million.

The cabinet approved projects worth 115 billion baht, ranging from road building to tourism promotion, as the government seeks to spur the sluggish economy to offset the impact of US tariffs.

The cabinet also approved a 1.75-billion-baht domestic tourism subsidy programme, expecting to generate 35 billion baht through an additional 2.67 million local trips during the low season.

The Constitutional Court has scheduled a special session for July 1 to consider a Senate petition to remove Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra following the leak of her conversation with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen. It could suspend her pending a final ruling.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has downgraded its 2025 GDP growth projection to 1.7% from 3%, reflecting escalating risks including US tariffs, the Israel-Iran conflict, border tensions and government instability.

Car production in Thailand rose 10.3% in May from a year earlier, the first annual rise in 22 months helped by higher pickup truck output for export, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said. In the first five months, output fell 7.8% year-on-year to 594,492 units.

The Administrative Court rejected a petition from the Thai Consumer Council seeking an emergency inquiry and suspension order for 2100MHz and 2300MHz spectrum auctions by The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC). The auction will proceed as scheduled on June 29.

The Thai Hotels Association asked the government to review the decision to raise the minimum wage to 400 baht a day from July 1, saying it would raise costs by 10-15% and have greater impact in provinces with fewer tourists.

Central Retail Corp (CRC) has announced a plan to invest 45-47 billion baht over the next three years, said chief executive Suthisarn Chirathivat.

More energy firms are venturing into the data centre business, with BCPG Plc, the power generation arm of Bangchak Corp, becoming the latest to co-invest in sustainable data centre development.

COMING UP: On Monday, the UK announces quarterly GDP and Germany releases an inflation update. Tuesday brings euro zone inflation, a speech by Fed chair Jerome Powell and US manufacturing PMI. On Wednesday, the US reports oil inventories and China reports services PMI. On Thursday, the US reports initial jobless claims and non-manufacturing prices. On Friday, Germany releases monthly factory orders.

Locally, the Thai General Insurance Association on Thursday holds a briefing on the industry outlook. On Friday, the Thai Bond Market Association discusses the market outlook.

STOCKS TO WATCH: InnovestX Securities advises investors to monitor domestic political developments, including a potential no-confidence motion against the PM. Tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border add to the risk. Another factor to watch is the deadline for capital migration from long-term equity funds (LTF) to Thai ESG Extra funds on June 30, which could reduce support for the SET Index. InnovestX recommends BCPG at a fundamental price of 7.80 baht, BCP at 47 baht and ERW at 3 baht.

Bualuang Securities forecasts a global economic slowdown in the third quarter, with a potential rebound in the fourth quarter. The recovery is expected to drive up demand and improve petrochemical product spreads. It recommends IVL and PTTGC as beneficiaries of the upcycle.

TECHNICAL VIEW: Krungsri Capital Securities sees support at 1,075 points and resistance at 1,120. InnovestX Securities sees support at 1,060 and resistance at 1,125.