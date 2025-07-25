BridgeWise banking on Thai expansion

BridgeWise, an AI-based investment intelligence provider, is doubling down on its expansion in Thailand, citing the nation's rapid digital transformation, robust AI adoption and rising investor demand as a strong fit for its mission to democratise intelligent investing.

According to Dor Eligula, chief business officer and co-founder of BridgeWise, Thailand is emerging as a regional leader in financial innovation.

With 77% of Thai businesses already adopting AI, according to Meta & Deloitte, the country's openness to digital solutions -- combined with a maturing fintech ecosystem -- makes it an ideal environment for reimagining how investments are analysed and accessed, he said.

BridgeWise is redefining how institutional and retail investors access insights into equities and funds.

Powered by transparent, regulation-compliant AI, the company delivers multilingual investment tools, real-time fund analysis and an AI-driven investment chatbot.

BridgeWise currently supports over 50 institutional clients and reaches 25 million users across 15 languages, with a global footprint that includes Japan, Singapore, the US, Brazil, Israel, Thailand and beyond.

Earlier this year, the company made a major move by adding 800 Thai mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) into FundWise, its flagship platform, enabling Thai investors to benefit from deeper, AI-driven fund insights.

This initiative aligns with a growing local appetite for international ETFs, especially those linked to the US and Chinese markets, as observed on platforms like Finnomena and Jitta.

According to Mr Eligula, BridgeWise's expansion is also supported by key strategic partnerships. The company is collaborating with TSFC Securities Plc to explore how AI-driven intelligence can enhance market access and investor education in Thailand.

It has also joined forces with SBI Thai Online Securities (SBITO) -- a subsidiary of Japan's SBI Group -- to roll out advanced equity analysis tools tailored to Thai retail traders.

Mr Eligula said the timing is opportune, pointing out that Thailand's financial sector is undergoing a profound transformation, marked by accelerating digital adoption and regulatory support for innovative products such as leveraged and inverse ETFs.

These developments signal a market that is increasingly receptive to more sophisticated investment solutions.

"In today's uncertain economic landscape, smarter capital deployment is more critical than ever," added Mr Eligula.

"BridgeWise is well-positioned to drive that shift -- not just by providing data, but by delivering actionable intelligence that serves both institutional investors and everyday traders."

Looking ahead, BridgeWise plans to scale its business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-people (B2P) collaborations in Thailand, capitalising on the country's growing momentum and rising stature as a regional AI-fintech hub.