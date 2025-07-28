High hopes for Thailand's new crypto sandbox

The initiative aims to lure more tourists to Thailand by making it easier to spend cryptocurrency at outlets around the country

Listen to this article

Trump gestures at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee. His administration has tried to push policies friendly to cryptocurrencies. (Photo: Reuters)

In the increasingly competitive tourism landscape amid a global economic slowdown, pundits believe recently endorsed crypto-friendly measures will lift Thailand's attractiveness in the eyes of tech-savvy, high-spending tourists.

Nirun Fuwattananukul, chief executive of Gulf Binance, said the new crypto sandbox addresses several structural challenges facing Thailand's tourism industry, while positioning it for the future.

"Thailand will become one of the world's major tourist destinations that integrates digital assets into the visitor experience," he said, referring to a joint effort by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bank of Thailand to launch the crypto sandbox.

"This technological leadership will attract tech-savvy, high-spending tourists who are early adopters of digital assets."

The SEC revealed earlier this month it started public hearings on the proposed digital asset regulatory sandbox to allow foreign tourists to convert digital assets into baht for use during their stay here.

Under the proposal, tourists holding digital assets can exchange them for baht via licensed digital asset operators, using the converted funds through e-money service providers to pay for goods and services across the country.

The services are to operate within a controlled sandbox environment overseen by the SEC, the central bank, the Anti-Money Laundering Office and other regulatory agencies.

"The sandbox allows tourists to pay at roadside food stalls and high-end department stores, eliminating payment friction and making Thailand a more convenient destination," said Mr Nirun.

"Cryptocurrency holders often earn a high income and have significant disposable income. By catering to this market, Thailand can grow this tourism segment, focusing more on experiences and services that align to Thailand's strengths."

He said the sandbox could also benefit the tourism industry in the long term.

"As digital assets become more mainstream globally, Thailand will already have the infrastructure and experience to serve this evolving market," said Mr Nirun.

BROADER CRYPTO ADOPTION

The success of this programme could also attract blockchain conferences, crypto businesses, and fintech companies to establish operations in Thailand, creating additional economic benefits beyond traditional tourism, he said.

However, relevant agencies must address possible risks by ensuring proper regulatory compliance, educating local merchants, and maintaining security standards.

"Thailand has an opportunity to lead the world in demonstrating how traditional industries can embrace blockchain innovation," said Mr Nirun.

"This crypto sandbox isn't just about tourism recovery -- it's about positioning Thailand as a pioneer in the digital economy."

Rather than forcing adoption through regulation, he said the sandbox creates natural use cases that demonstrate real value to both tourists and local businesses.

Foreign tourists using digital assets will experience the speed and convenience of crypto payments compared with traditional foreign exchange and international card fees, said Mr Nirun.

Meanwhile, Thai merchants will benefit from additional spending from more foreign tourists with digital assets, he said.

Under the sandbox, all payments are standard PromptPay transactions, and merchants can receive baht seamlessly.

These merchants will gain greater knowledge about digital assets, learning about this growing asset class and its significance in the world financial system, said Mr Nirun.

"Most importantly, this initiative will cement Thailand as a forward-looking and innovative nation, positioning it as a digital financial hub," he said.

"The sandbox is only the beginning, a test to build a broader digital asset ecosystem in Thailand."

AGAINST ALL ODDS

Despite global trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, Bitcoin recently surged to a new all-time high of more than US$123,000, highlighting bullish sentiment in risk assets.

Bitcoin has soared in tandem with the US equity markets, which also hit record highs, reflecting growing investor confidence following US President Donald Trump's announcements, said Mr Nirun.

"The administration's push for business-friendly policies, along with increasing political pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, has contributed to a weakening US dollar, supporting the rise in asset prices across the board, including Bitcoin," he said.

In addition, Mr Nirun dubbed regulatory developments in the US as "increasingly favourable".

The passage of the Genius Act is a major milestone, as it legitimises digital assets within the traditional financial system. This policy clarity is encouraging more institutional players to enter the market, he said.

"We continue to see strong inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, signalling persistent institutional demand," said Mr Nirun.

Looking forward, several risks could challenge Bitcoin's momentum, mainly macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.

"While markets have become more resilient to tariff headlines, the unpredictability of policy decisions from the Trump administration remains a concern," he said.

"Any sudden or extreme moves could trigger volatility across all risk assets, including Bitcoin."

Mr Nirun said another factor is the regulatory landscape as recent US policy shifts have been favourable to digital assets, prompting investors to have high expectations.

"The real test will be whether these policies lead to tangible adoption and infrastructure support. If regulatory momentum stalls or reverses in major economies, it could dampen sentiment and slow institutional inflows," he said.

INVESTOR INCENTIVE

Another crypto-friendly regulatory development is the Finance Ministry's announcement regarding the exemption of capital gains taxes on cryptocurrency sales made through locally-licensed crypto asset service providers for a period of five years.

In the short term, the tax exemption is a strong incentive for investors, particularly those trading on global platforms, to return and trade on locally licensed exchanges, according to Mr Nirun.

"This not only brings capital back onshore, but also enhances investor protection," he said.

Platforms such as Binance TH are required to comply with regulatory standards, said Mr Nirun.

As more users transition to regulated local platforms, it will strengthen credibility and build confidence in Thailand's digital asset ecosystem, he said.

The move reflects Thailand's strategic intent to position itself as a forward-looking, innovation-driven economy. By embracing emerging technologies such as digital assets, the government is laying the foundation for Thailand to become a regional digital financial hub, said Mr Nirun.

"I believe this tax policy is just the beginning. If it's followed by clearer regulations, better infrastructure, and investment in talent development, it could unlock long-term benefits for the Thai economy and reinforce leadership in the digital finance space," he said.