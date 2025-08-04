Pine Wealth sees upside for Thai equities

Listen to this article

The political vacuum still weighs on Thai equities after the Constitutional Court suspended Ms Paetongtarn last month, says Pine Wealth Solutions Securities.

Though trade-related tariff risks have eased, the political vacuum remains an uncertainty for the Thai market, while attractive valuations and renewed foreign inflows present upside opportunities, says Pine Wealth Solutions Securities.

The main downside risk for the Stock Exchange of Thailand continues to stem from subpar economic growth, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting Thai GDP growth of only 1.8% this year and 1.6% next -- levels seen as below the country's potential, the brokerage said.

On the upside, the recently announced US tariff rate for Thai imports is in line with regional peers, which helps mitigate trade-related risks.

However, political instability remains unresolved following the Constitutional Court's suspension of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra last month.

"This ongoing uncertainty may delay budget disbursement for 2026. Tight credit conditions persist, with commercial banks still reluctant to lend, dampening both private consumption and business investment," the brokerage said in a research note.

However, Pine Wealth sees potential upside for Thai equities, mainly driven by undemanding valuations -- currently below the 10-year average -- and renewed buying interest from foreign and institutional investors gradually reducing their cash holdings.

"Potential catalysts for a market rebound include a clear and credible political resolution that restores investor confidence, and a more dovish signal from the Bank of Thailand, including possible interest rate cuts this year and next," noted the brokerage.

Piyatat Pasommanatsakul, strategist and head of investment advisory at Pine Wealth, said the company unveiled three model portfolios for the third quarter tailored to different investor risk profiles.

"The firm sees the global stock market maintaining its upward momentum, especially in the US, supported by strong corporate earnings and expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts," he said.

However, rising market volatility and dollar weakness are prompting institutional investors to diversify into other regions.

As a result, Mr Piyatat recommends investors assess their risk tolerance and choose one of three portfolio strategies.

The conservative portfolio has 70% in fixed income, 25% in equities and 5% in alternative assets, designed for capital preservation and low volatility.

The growth portfolio is suitable for moderate to high-risk investors, targeting higher returns with broader diversification, consisting of 70% in equities, 20% in bonds and 10% in alternative assets.

Finally, the wealthy portfolio is designed for sophisticated investors who seek diverse private market exposure beyond traditional assets. This model recommends private credit, private infrastructure, and life settlement products, including insurance policies.

Such assets are low-correlation and resilient to macroeconomic or geopolitical shocks in a rapidly evolving global market, said Mr Piyatat.