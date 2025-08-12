KSS predicts SET may rally on rate cut

KSS anticipates the SET can rally this month if the central bank cuts its policy rate by 25 basis points.

The Thai stock market is poised for an August rally on expectations the Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will trim the policy rate at tomorrow's meeting, says Krungsri Securities (KSS).

According to KSS estimates, every rate cut of 25 basis points (bps) could lift the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index by 50-55 points.

This outlook follows recent Commerce Ministry data on inflation showing the headline consumer price index (CPI) in July contracted 0.7% year-on-year, sharply below market expectations and deeper than June's decline of 0.25%.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy and fresh food prices, rose just 0.84% from a year earlier, decelerating from a 1.06% annualised surge in June and falling below the central bank's target range of 1-3%.

"The negative inflation figures pressure the MPC to act," KSS said in a research note. "The weak headline and core inflation figures clearly signal severely subdued domestic demand, which may compel the MPC to reduce the policy rate at its next meeting."

The equity market is expected to respond positively to a rate cut. The brokerage predicts a 25bps reduction could result in a rise of 50-55 points on the SET index, with several sectors benefiting directly from lower borrowing costs.

According to KSS, one beneficiary would be the power sector, with lower financing costs easing the loan interest burden, especially for high-dividend utilities such as Gulf Energy Development (GULF), making them more attractive in a low-rate environment.

Hire-purchase and consumer finance businesses also stand to gain from reduced funding costs, which would widen net interest margins and lift earnings. KSS identified Muangthai Capital (MTC) and Krungthai Card (KTC) as top picks.

High-dividend telecom stocks could attract yield-seeking investors amid falling interest rates, with Advanced Info Service (ADVANC) recommended, said the brokerage.

Lower rates could ease mortgage burdens for homebuyers and enhance the attractiveness of real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure funds due to wider yield spreads over government bonds. KSS recommends AP Thailand (AP), Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold REIT (FTREIT), WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold REIT (WHART), WHA Industrial Leasehold REIT (WHAIR), and 3BB Internet Infrastructure Fund (3BBIF).

The brokerage said another beneficiary would be highly leveraged firms, which could gain significantly from refinancing opportunities and lower interest expenses, with CP ALL a recommendation.

"A dovish shift by the central bank could provide a timely boost to investor sentiment and offer selective opportunities in interest rate-sensitive sectors," noted KSS.