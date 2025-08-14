Thai mutual fund assets top B6tn in first

Listen to this article

Workers from an asset management firm provide details about a mutual fund to customers at a mutual fund fair in Bangkok in 2016. Bangkok Post file photo

Assets in Thailand's mutual fund industry have surpassed 6 trillion baht for the first time, driven by fixed-income fund inflows amid expectations of interest rate cuts, says the Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC).

The industry net asset value (NAV) tallied 6.19 trillion baht as of July 2025, up 278 billion baht or 4.70% from the end of 2024 when total assets were 5.91 trillion, according to data compiled by the AIMC.

The growth was attributed to 23 licensed asset management companies operating a combined 3,410 funds, an increase of 98 funds since the start of the year.

Fixed-income funds retained their position as the largest segment in the market, benefiting from expectations of a domestic interest rate downtrend. Their total NAV rose by 307 billion baht, or 10.7%, to 3.18 trillion baht, roughly half of the entire industry.

Equity funds ranked second, though their NAV contracted by 94.2 billion baht, a decline of 5.28% year-on-year, to 1.69 trillion baht. Foreign investment funds climbed 46.6 billion baht or 3.44% to 1.4 trillion baht.

Mixed funds recorded stronger domestic investor demand, with NAV rising 13.3% to 47.2 billion baht.

Among tax-deductible funds, retirement mutual funds posted total assets of 454 billion baht, down 1.03% from last year, with net outflows of 4.74 billion baht.

In contrast, sustainable investing products under the Thai ESG banner expanded sharply, with combined NAV soaring 151% since the end of 2024 to 74.2 billion baht. Of the total, 39.6 billion baht was in Thai ESG funds, a gain of 33.7% or 10 billion baht, and 34.6 billion in Thai ESG Extra funds, a new product that raised capital between May and June this year.

Funds no longer eligible for tax incentives, such as long-term equity funds, continued to decline, with NAV falling 49.4% to 111 billion baht, down 109 billion from the start of the year.

Super Saving Funds, another tax-deductible category, posted modest growth of 1.40% to 70.4 billion baht.

Across the industry, 18 of the 23 asset management companies reported growth in total NAV, while five had declines.

Kasikorn Asset Management posted the largest absolute increase, adding 129 billion baht in assets, up 9.98% to 1.43 trillion baht, reinforcing its position among the market's leaders.

Analysts noted the fixed-income segment's strong performance reflects "investor positioning ahead of anticipated monetary policy easing" by the Bank of Thailand in late 2025, according to the AIMC.

This trend mirrors broader global fund flow patterns, where fixed-income products have attracted substantial inflows amid declining yields in major economies.