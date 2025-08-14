Foreign investment application value surges 37% in first half

In the first half of this year, 502 foreign investors applied to conduct business in Thailand under the Foreign Business Act (FBA), a 30% increase year-on-year.

The value of foreign investment for the period amounted to 111 billion baht, up 37% year-on-year, said deputy government spokesman Anukul Pruksanusak.

For the first six months of 2025, foreign investors sought permission to operate in Thailand under the FBA via two main channels: business licences for foreigners (123 applicants); and certificates for foreign business operations issued under investment promotion laws (379 applicants), or by gaining permission under Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand laws, or via rights under treaties or international agreements, Mr Anukul said.

Approvals during the period rose by 117 cases, or 30% year-on-year, while the value of investment increased by 30 billion baht.

The top five countries investing in Thailand for the period comprised Japan (99 cases with investment value of 43 billion baht); the US (72 cases valued at 2.79 billion); China (65 cases valued at 18.3 billion); Singapore (63 cases valued at 17.4 billion); and Hong Kong (51 cases valued at 8.31 billion).

He said foreign investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) for the period amounted to 158 cases, representing 31% of all foreign investors in Thailand, an increase of 42 cases or 36% year-on-year.

The total investment value was 62.9 billion baht, accounting for 56% of all foreign investment in Thailand for the period.

In the EEC, investors included Japan (42 cases with investment value of 24.8 billion baht); China (38 cases valued at 13.9 billion); Singapore (15 cases valued at 8.04 billion); and others (63 cases valued at 16.1 billion).

Businesses invested in included retail trade, R&D services for engineering plastic products, data centre services, digital platform development services, and contract manufacturing services.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding US reciprocal tariffs and the impacts on Thailand's trading partners, as well as border tensions with Cambodia, the government thanks all foreign investors for their confidence and trust in investing in Thailand," said Mr Anukul.

"The government is committed to promoting incentives to stimulate investment and providing facilitation to ensure ongoing confidence in Thailand's potential."

The FBA aims to regulate the business operations of foreigners in Thailand.

Foreigners refers to individuals without Thai nationality and legal entities registered in Thailand with a foreign shareholding greater than 50%.

Under this law, businesses are divided into three lists.

List 1 covers businesses strictly prohibited to foreigners, such as mass media and agriculture.

List 2 includes businesses related to national security, culture and environment that requiring cabinet approval, such as domestic water transport and weapons manufacturing.

List 3 covers businesses in which Thais are not yet ready to compete, such as retail, wholesale, advertising, construction and hotels, which require permission from the director-general of the Business Development Department and approval from the committee under this law.