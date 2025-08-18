Foreign holdings in Thai equities dip 24% as SET tanks

Listen to this article

Foreign investors' holdings in Thai equities fell by 24%, equivalent to a loss of 1.4 trillion baht, in the first half of 2025 from the end of 2024, according to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).

This decline occurred as the SET index fell by 22.2%.

Foreign investors still account for 33% of total market capitalisation, with investment focused in the electronics components, banking, and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors.

According to a study of stock ownership by the SET that covered 854 listed companies with a total market capitalisation of 13.4 trillion baht, or 97.9% of the overall market at the end of June, foreign investors maintained a shareholding proportion similar to the end of last year.

At the end of 2024, foreign investors held shares in 868 listed companies with a combined value of 5.84 trillion baht, representing 33.8% of total market capitalisation.

By the end of June 2025, their holdings had decreased by 1.41 trillion baht, or 24.1%, to 4.43 trillion, primarily due to falling stock prices as the SET index fell by 22.2% over that period.

Other factors include net foreign selling of 78.7 billion baht during the period and the delisting of certain companies.

In terms of sector distribution, foreign investors' top three industry holdings were technology, financials and services, with combined holdings of 3.34 trillion baht, accounting for 75.4% of total foreign equity holdings.

Electronics components, banking and ICT are the top three sectors for foreign ownership with a combined value of 2.61 trillion baht, equivalent to 59% of total foreign holdings on the SET.

Notably, 72.9% of foreign investors' holdings were within the MSCI Thailand Index, down from 75.2% at the end of August 2024. This decrease reflects both falling stock prices and the exclusion of certain delisted or non-indexed companies during the study period.

The technology sector remained the largest for foreign ownership, with a total of 1.85 trillion baht, down 31.2% from year-end 2024.

The decline was attributed to falling stock prices, as the sector's price index dipped 22.4% during the period.

Financials ranked second, with holdings of 887 billion baht, down 9.81% following a 10.9% decrease in the financial sector's price index.

The services sector was third, with holdings of 599 billion baht, falling 28.8%.

The drop was most pronounced in specialised services and transport and logistics, where sector price indices fell more than 40% since year-end 2024, according to the SET.

The top 10 nationalities for foreign investors remained unchanged from the previous year. The UK led in equity holdings, followed by Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, the US, the Netherlands, Japan, Taiwan, France and Mauritius.