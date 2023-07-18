EA set to hike battery production capacity

EA's battery manufacturing facility in Chachoengsao.

SET-listed Energy Absolute (EA), a renewable energy and electric vehicle (EV) developer and operator, plans to increase its EV battery manufacturing capacity to 8 gigawatt-hours a year to serve the growing EV market in Thailand.

The company's battery factory in Chachoengsao was initially set up with a capacity of 1GWh and is now under the second phase of development to increase the capacity to 4GWh.

The capacity expansion is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

EA plans to apply for investment privileges under the Board of Investment to support its new investment project to further increase the battery production capacity.

The additional capacity is aimed at meeting growing demand from businesses related to battery-powered vehicles and energy storage systems, according to the company.

Amorn Sapthaweekul, deputy chief executive of EA, said the expansion would require an investment of 2 billion baht per 1GWh.

The company is preparing to conduct a study regarding the plan to upgrade the factory and expand its production capacity.

Over the long term, EA has set an ambitious target to reach a capacity of 50GWh per year in order to help Thailand reach its goal of becoming an EV hub in Asean.

The National EV Policy Committee announced in 2021 that it wants EVs to constitute 50% of locally made vehicles by 2030, part of the ambitious plan to make Thailand a regional EV hub.

EA will allocate a budget of 10 billion baht in 2023 to grow its businesses, said Vasu Klomkliang, executive vice-president of EA.

The majority of this budget, accounting for 6 million baht, will be spent on the development of EA's battery and EV assembly plants.

Some 2 billion baht will support the installation of new solar modules at its two solar farms in the provinces of Lampang and Nakhon Sawan.

EA currently operates six power generation facilities: four solar farms with combined capacity of 278 megawatts; and two wind farms with a total capacity of 386MW.

Old solar modules need replacing to increase the electricity generation capacity by 10-12%.

The other 2 billion baht is being allocated to support the higher production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as well as R&D and maintenance projects.

SAF is a type of biofuel produced from substances with chemical properties similar to jet fuel, but which emit less carbon dioxide.

EA uses biodiesel, a mix of diesel and palm oil-derived methyl ester, to produce SAF.