Lamborghini unveils EV super car plan

Apichat Leenutaphong, chief executive of Lamborghini Bangkok, speaks during a Lamborghini press conference held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center on Tuesday.

Automobili Lamborghini, an Italian manufacturer of luxury sports cars, plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) for all of its car models in the super car segment by 2028, in line with global efforts to combat global warming.

The company has been developing EV technology and innovations for many years to support carbon neutrality and net-zero campaigns, said Francesco Scardaoni, Automobili Lamborghini's regional director for Asia-Pacific.

Carbon neutrality refers to attempts to strike a balance between carbon dioxide emissions and absorption, while a net-zero target shares the same goal but covers more greenhouse gases in addition to carbon dioxide.

"The [global] automotive industry aims to develop new technology, notably EV technology, because electric cars are environmentally friendly and emit no carbon dioxide," Mr Scardaoni said.

Lamborghini will gradually shift towards EVs by first introducing cars in the plug-in hybrid EV segment, also known as PHEVs.

The company recently launched the Revuelto, its first super sports car based on PHEV technology.

Scardaoni: Gradual shift towards EVs

"Thailand is one of our key markets in Southeast Asia. The new Revuelto sets the stage for an era of super sports car evolution in the hybridisation phase, and it is also a significant milestone for the brand as the company commemorates Lamborghini's 60th anniversary," said Mr Scardaoni.

Mr Scardaoni said Lamborghini plans to launch PHEVs for all of its car models by 2025 for sale in the global market.

The company believes that customers will respond well to the electric mobility technology.

Mr Scardaoni said the super car segment has recovered rapidly, following the easing of the pandemic. Demand for the cars in the Asia-Pacific region is greater than in other regions.

The US market is No.1 in terms of the most Lamborghini car sales, followed by China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Thailand.

"Demand for super cars in Thailand is relatively high compared with those of its neighbouring countries. Thailand is one of the high-potential markets," said Mr Scardaoni.