Nissan EV sales top a million

Nissan EV models. Nissan Motor Co

Nissan has sold over 1 million electric vehicles globally as of June 2023, the company announced recently.

Most of Nissan's electric vehicles were sold in Europe (320,000 units), followed by China and Japan (230,000 units each), North America (210,000 units) and other regions (10,000 units).

Since its launch in December 2010, Nissan has sold more than 650,000 units of the LEAF worldwide and last year launched the Sakura, its first EV in the Japanese minivehicle market.

Under its Nissan Ambition 2030 long-term vision, Nissan plans to launch 19 EV models by fiscal year 2030. The company also aims to launch EVs powered by all-solid-state batteries developed in-house by fiscal year 2028 and to expand its EV line-up to meet the diverse needs of customers around the world.