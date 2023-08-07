Toyota beefs up Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner GR-Sport. Toyota

Toyota has introduced a beefed-up version of the Fortuner packing 224hp, which now becomes the most powerful PPV in the market.

The Fortuner GR-Sport is powered by a 2.8-litre GD turbo diesel that's been tuned to produce 20hp more and 550Nm of torque, a 50Nm increase.

Apart from special GR-Sport accessories including red brake calipers, there's also a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, tyre pressure monitor, monotube shocks and Toyota Safety Sense.

Meanwhile, the lower-spec Fortuner Legender gets similar infotainment, tyre pressure monitor and Toyota Safety Sense. Both 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre engine choices are available.

The lowest-spec Fortuner Leader is available with only the 2.4-litre engine and comes with blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and 360-degree camera.