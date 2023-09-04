Terrific Terra -[ Nissan's updated pickup

Earlier this year Nissan gave its Terra line-up a product update in order to maintain competitiveness in the fierce PPV (Pickup Passenger Vehicle) market.

The Terra range now includes four trim levels, with the Terra 2.3 VL 4WD 7AT Sport featured in this review being the top version.

Other players in the Thai PPV market include the Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu Mu-X, Ford Everest and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Design

The Terra Sport we drove came in Stealth Gray made popular by the Navara Pro Series pickups, and gives the Terra a sportier appearance.

The front end features Quad-Eye LED headlights paired up with wing-shaped daytime running lights and LED fog lamps, while the rear gets Light Guide LED lights.

The current Terra has already gone through a facelift and the Sport version replaces the large amount of chrome with glossy black garnishing all around the truck. This results in a sportier look, although Nissan could have done better with more aggressive-looking wheels than the 18s offered (perhaps painted in black as well).

The interior also continues the black styling theme, with a good amount of padded areas on the console and door panels.

The D-shaped multi-function steering (not adjustable for reach) and gearshift knob are covered with real leather, while the seats and door panels are upholstered with real and synthetic leather.

Nissan has decided to not update the instrument panel display to a fully-digital one, but does offer a 7-inch colour display that comes with off-road meters.

The 9-inch centre touchscreen has good resolution and smoothness, although wireless connectivity is offered only for Apple CarPlay, while Android Auto users will be required to use a cable connection.

A premium Bose sound system and acoustic glass at the front team up to provide an excellent audio experience due to lower exterior noise. But that's not all -- an 11-inch overhead monitor screen provides entertainment for rear passengers via a TV stick or HDMI input.

There are plenty of USB ports around the cabin (three Type-A and two Type-C) along with a 12V outlet and a 15W wireless charger.

The front features dual-zone digital air-con controls while the second-row passengers get both overhead and lower air vents with fan speed control.

The second-row seats come with a fold-and-tumble function that's easy to use (there are also two electronic buttons at the front) and opens up a wide entry/exit area for third-row passengers. The three rows of seats in the Terra are laid out in a theatre configuration with increasing height from front to back, resulting in an airy atmosphere for second- and third-row passengers.

The driver's seat comes with eight-way power adjustment and offered good support during our long drive from Bangkok to Phetchabun province. There's plenty of headroom both at the front and rear, with decent legroom for rear passengers as well. Reclining the backrest of the second-row seats allows occupants to take a comfy nap along the way.

A flat luggage area is created with the second- and third-row seats folded, and convenience is enhanced thanks to the powered tailgate with kick gesture.

The rear-view mirror doubles as a display screen in case the view is blocked by passengers or luggage, which is pretty useful, and there is also a 360-degree camera function on the centre display that can serve as an off-road monitor screen.

The Terra also comes with a complete intelligent safety package and cruise control, along with a bunch of driver assistance systems.

Performance

The 2.3-litre twin-turbo power plant is capable of developing 190hp while the maximum 450Nm of torque is available right from 1,500rpm. It's compatible with biodiesel up to B20, but in this case, Nissan recommends the engine oil be changed at 10,000km rather than 20,000km when using B7 or B10.

The average fuel economy is 13.1kpl according to the official Eco Sticker, with 200g/km of CO2 and 0.341g/km of NoX.

The 7-speed automatic transmission has manual mode but no shift paddles or sport mode button, which Nissan says isn't necessary for family PPVs like the Terra.

A small rotor switch on the centre console switches from 2WD to 4WD at speeds up to 100kph, and there's also electronic rear diff lock and brake-operated limited slip differential for maximum traction.

The front double wishbone and rear five-link suspension offer a generally comfortable ride, while the steering ratio has been beefed up and stabilisers have been installed both front and rear for sharper on-road performance. The turning radius is 5.7m.

The 255/60 R18 H/T tyres contribute to the comfortable ride on the highway, but for dirt roads or off-roading, A/T and M/T tyres should be used.

The Terra also gets vented disc brakes all-round, an upgrade that came during the last minor change. The pedal feel is soft and smooth, adding to the comfort of driving the Terra.

Verdict

While the Nissan Terra is priced lower than the competition, it isn't shy when it comes to performance, equipment level, comfort or safety. A high value-for-money contender in the PPV market.

Nissan Terra 2.3 VL 4WD 7AT Sport

Engine: 4-cylinder DOHC 16-valve twin-turbo dieselDisplacement: 2,298ccMax power: 190hp@3,750rpmMax torque: 450Nm@1,500-2,500rpmTransmission: 7-speed automaticDimensionsLength: 4,890mmWidth: 1,865mmHeight: 1,885mmWheelbase: 2,850mm