Chongqing Sokon keen on EV investment in Thailand

A demo of an electric vehicle charging station at the recent Motor Expo 2023. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

Competition in the local electric vehicle (EV) market is intensifying, with Chinese manufacturer Chongqing Sokon Motor the latest to announce a plan to produce commercial EVs here in a joint investment with a local firm.

"We see a good business opportunity and high growth potential in the commercial EV segment in Thailand and Asean," said David Luo, sales director of Chongqing Sokon Motor.

"We are confident demand for commercial EVs will increase as the Thai economy grows."

Thailand is a major car production base with strong supply chains in Asean, so the company chose the country as its new EV production and export hub.

Chongqing Sokon Motor is in talks with Planet EV Co regarding the production of battery-operated commercial cars, including pickups and vans.

Kittapart Wiriyachanta, chief operating officer of Planet EV, said he expects to conclude the investment plan quickly.

"Planet EV plans to embark on businesses, including EV manufacturing and battery charging, to serve the Thai EV industry," he said.

Mr Kittapart said Planet EV anticipates spending 30-40 million baht to build EV charging facilities.

EVs have become more popular in Thailand, with passenger EVs comprising 10% of total car sales in the country, while 90% remain to internal combustion engine-powered vehicles.

Commercial EVs are a niche market in the view of Chongqing Sokon Motor.

"The commercial EV segment in Thailand has just started to grow. Sales have an opportunity to increase in the future," said Mr Luo.

The plan is for Planet EV to be the distributor of commercial EVs under the Sokon brand, he said.

Three commercial EV models, including pickups, will be imported from China, said Mr Luo.

Planet EV targets selling 1,000 commercial EVs and installing 1,000 chargers in 2024.

The company is building a showroom on Ram Intra Road in Bangkok.

Planet EV wants to focus on selling commercial EVs to companies, said Mr Kittapart.

The company already sold 30 cars to TPI Polene Power Plc.