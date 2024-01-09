Goodyear takes up EV tyre challenge

The ElectricDrive 2 tyre for EVs will come with a 100,000km warranty, according to Goodyear. Most EV tyres typically need replacing after 48,000 to 64,000km. (Photo: Goodyear)

LAS VEGAS - The US tyre producer Goodyear is developing a product for electric vehicles that it says will help improve something that has hampered their competitiveness against petrol-powered vehicles: tyre life.

EVs weigh more than their internal combustion counterparts owing to their heavy battery packs, putting more wear and tear on tyres. Goodyear said it sought to extend tyre mileage with its new ElectricDrive 2 product that it introduced on Tuesday at CES, the world’s biggest consumer electronics show, in Las Vegas.

The first iteration of the tyre comes with a 100,000-kilometre (62,000-mile) warranty. The average EV tyre typically needs to be replaced after 48,000 to 64,000km, according to Kelley Blue Book.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co expects the tyres to be commercially available in North America starting in May, joining two other EV-specific offerings, according to chief technology officer Chris Helsel.

Goodyear also released the Urban Max BSA tyre line last June, which is specifically designed for electric buses.

The ElectricDrive 2 series will be produced in 17 different sizes — the company’s largest line for EVs, Helsel said — that will serve vehicle models including the Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Chevy Bolt. He declined to specify the prices or planned production quantities.

The company’s new EV product is expected to feature materials including soybean oil used in the tyre’s construction as well as sustainably sourced natural rubber as well as high-quality rice husk ash silica, which is a byproduct when rice is processed.

Tyre pollution is a growing concern for the industry, both at the end of their life and because of the pollution they leave on the road. Tiny particles that can include microplastics, volatile organic compounds and other chemicals pose a risk to the environment.