Classic car import rules may be eased

Authorities say focus will be on vintage vehicles for promotions and special events

Amending rules that make imports difficult and costly would help support activities involving classic and vintage cars such as contests, exhibitions and caravans, say officials.

The Foreign Trade Department is seeking comments on a proposed amendment that would allow certain kinds of classic cars to be imported to Thailand for promotions and special events.

Ronnarong Phoolpipat, the director-general of the department, said the agency had drafted a new notification for the Ministry of Commerce regarding this category of used vehicle.

Certain types of used vehicle imports are prohibited or require special permission, with the exception of personal cars under tariff classification No.87.03 for vintage cars.

In either case, importing a vintage or classic car requires extensive paperwork and can involve customs duties of up to 315% of the estimated value of the vehicle, as determined by customs officials. Diplomatic vehicles are exempted from customs duties.

The regulation excludes motorcycles and other vehicles that are regulated by the Excise Department.

Mr Ronnarong said the amendment would help support activities involving classic and vintage cars such as contests, exhibitions and caravans of vintage cars, which help promote spending by both Thai and foreign tourists.

Moreover, the amendment should also help promote the restoration of old cars, helping Thailand become the region's vintage car hub for trade, exhibitions and maintenance, said Mr Ronnarong.

The notification aligns with a March 12 cabinet resolution that approved in principle measures to promote imports of works of art and vintage cars, as part of a national strategy of enhancing competitiveness by adding value and ensuring consistent economic growth.

The current ministerial notification on vehicle imports, issued in 2019, aimed to minimise air pollution and ensure public safety for road users. Many classic cars do not meet modern emissions or safety standards.

Government agencies, businesses and the public are invited to share their comments on the draft notification with the Council of State or the Foreign Trade Department until June 12.

After reviewing the public comments, authorities will submit the draft to the cabinet for approval.