CPN unveils Cybertruck tour in malls

The 'Cybertruck Tour' campaign is at CentralWorld from today until June 30, 2024. The campaign will then be held at five Central shopping centres in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is promoting the "Cybertruck Tour" campaign, allowing both Thais and tourists to experience electric vehicle (EV) technology up close.

The full-size electric pickup utilising cutting-edge technology is on display for the first time at CentralWorld until June 30.

"We are thrilled to showcase the Tesla truck as the company is a leading global innovator in EVs," said Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, chief marketing officer for CPN.

He said this campaign solidifies CentralWorld's reputation as a provider of world-class experiences.

"CentralWorld serves as a focal point, attracting target demographics with purchasing power as global brands look to communicate and expand their presence in Thailand," said Mr Nattakit.

According to data from the Thai Electric Vehicle Association, EVs have rapidly become a trend in global automotive markets, particularly in Thailand, where EV sales surged by nearly 700% last year, he said.

"From launching the first Tesla Supercharger in Thailand, the largest in Southeast Asia, to hosting Tesla pop-up stores that earned positive feedback from both Thais and tourists, we are confident the Cybertruck Tour will ignite excitement and capture the attention of Thais nationwide," said Mr Nattakit.

The tour is scheduled to visit five other Central malls from today until Sept 22.

Apart from CentralWorld, the roadshow is slated to feature at: Central Eastville from July 2-17, Central Bangna from July 18-30, Central Westville from July 31 to Aug 13, Central Chiang Mai from Sept 4-15, and Central Khon Kaen from Sept 17-22.