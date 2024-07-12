Auto parts makers nudged towards medical devices

Electric vehicles are disrupting local auto parts manufacturers. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) expects to submit a plan this month to the government to support the local medical device business as part of efforts to help auto parts manufacturers diversify into this field.

The industry shift can help auto parts makers familiar with internal combustion engines that need to adjust their business as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicle (EV) technology.

"We are discussing among FTI members a plan to help parts makers who want to transform their business and enter the medical device industry," said Isares Rattanadilok Na Phuket, vice-chairman of the FTI.

A cluster under FTI Mobility-ONE, which is a new unit under the federation, believes auto parts producers can transition to manufacturing medical products, including some single-use devices such as test kits to diagnose illnesses and durable items such as wheelchairs and hospital beds.

Known as CFM-ONE, this cluster was established last year to support the development of Thailand's automotive industry and help car and auto parts companies cope with challenges in the sector.

"CFM-ONE will discuss with the government the plan to better promote the medical device industry, aiming to make new popular products for the country," said Mr Isares.

The FTI wants state public health agencies to buy more locally produced medical devices, which are not well known in hospitals.

It is difficult to sell medical products to hospitals and wellness businesses that do not trust products made by local companies, he said.

Thailand imports roughly 90% of its medical devices, using domestically produced products for the remaining 10%.

"Thailand needs to develop its own medical products as well as improve technology to support the local medical device industry," said Mr Isares.

CFM-ONE said earlier it would cooperate with global car manufacturers to assist local auto parts makers eager to continue in the automotive industry by shifting to producing parts for EVs.