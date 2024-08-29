Toyota global output falls for 6th straight month

A Toyota booth at the 45th Bangkok International Motor Show 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

TOKYO - Toyota Motor said on Thursday its global production slipped for a sixth straight month in July, hurt by declines in markets such as China and Thailand, though the fall was smaller than the previous month's double-digit drop.

Output for July slid 1% compared to the same month a year earlier to 804,610 vehicles, with production in China down 6% and that in Thailand falling 13%.

Worldwide sales were down less than 1%, dragged by declines in top markets the United States and China.

US sales fell 5% because of a smaller number of sales days than last year and a production and delivery suspension of the Grand Highlander and Lexus TX sport utility vehicles due to an airbag issue.

Those in China were down amid ongoing pressure on foreign auto brands from the shift to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids sold by Chinese automakers.

Toyota's global sales and production figures include its Lexus luxury brand.