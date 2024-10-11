Musk shows tesla Cybercab

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk rides in Tesla's robotaxi at an unveiling event in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Thursday in this still image taken from video. (Screengrab)

CALIFORNIA - Elon Musk unveiled prototypes of a long-awaited Tesla Incorporated robotaxi called Cybercab, saying production may start in 2026 and that the vehicle could cost less than US$30,000.

The chief executive officer (CEO) hitched a ride in one of the two-door sedans on his way to the stage at the carmaker's event late Thursday in Burbank, California. Musk also showcased a futuristic-looking Robovan concept that he said could transport 20 people, as well as updated versions of Tesla's humanoid robot called Optimus.

The event did not address how Tesla will make the leap from selling advanced driver-assistance features to fully autonomous vehicles. Musk's presentation lacked technical details and glossed over topics including regulation or whether the company will own and operate its own fleet of Cybercabs.

Tesla has a track record of blowing past timelines Musk has offered for all manner of future products and has had a particularly difficult time following through on its CEO's self-driving predictions. The billionaire told investors in 2019 that Tesla would have more than 1 million robotaxis on the road by the following year. The company has not deployed a single autonomous vehicle in the years since.

"The only specific was the $30,000 for a Cybercab," said Nancy Tengler, the CEO of Laffer Tengler Investments and a Tesla investor who attended the event. "The concepts were all grand. Is the idea super cool? Absolutely."

Tesla has for years been selling a suite of features marketed as Full Self-Driving, or FSD, that require constant supervision and do not make its vehicles autonomous.

Musk said Thursday the company expects to be able to allow Model 3 and Model Y owners in Texas and California to no longer need to supervise the system next year.

Design and timeline

The robotaxi event itself was postponed by two months after Musk ordered changes to the prototype’s design, Bloomberg first reported in July. The Cybercab seats two passengers, features doors that open upward like butterfly wings and lacks a steering wheel or pedals.

"They nailed the form factor," said Gene Munster, managing partner of growth-investment firm Deepwater Asset Management, who went for a ride in one of the prototypes. “But the investor reaction is probably going to be muted because it's still a long way away, in terms of the timeframe."

Musk told the crowd gathered at a Warner Bros Discovery Inc movie studio lot that consumers will be able to buy the Cybercab, then offered a hedged answer when someone in the crowd asked when it will be available.

"Probably, well I tend to be little optimistic on timeframes, but in 2026," Musk said. "Before 2027, let me put it that way."

Trump's scepticism

United States presidential candidate Donald Trump provided fresh indication of the potential for Tesla's robotaxi to run into regulatory snags in the lead up to Tesla's event.

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk reacts next to Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump during a campaign rally, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the United States, on Oct 5, 2024. (Photo: Reuters)

Speaking at a Detroit Economic Club event, the Republican nominee questioned whether anybody likes autonomous vehicles and said they were "concerning" to him. It was unclear from his remarks whether he was only singling out autonomous cars from China.

"The autonomous vehicles, we're going to stop from operating on American roads, remember this," Trump said. Musk endorsed Trump for president in July and has been spending millions of dollars supporting his candidacy.

Missing models

Analysts said ahead of the event that they hoped Tesla would share additional information about the more affordable models Musk has teased for the first half of next year.

The CEO did not offer any such updates, casting further doubt on the company’s vehicle sales prospects. The carmaker needs to deliver a record number of cars and trucks in the coming months to avoid its first ever annual decline.

"We were disappointed by the lack of detail regarding Tesla's near-term product roadmap," Garrett Nelson, a CFRA Research analyst, said in a note. "We think the event did little to change an opaque intermediate-term earnings outlook."