Toyota ready to test hydrogen-electric van

Toyota Motor Corp says it plans to begin public road tests of a commercial van in Australia next spring, aiming to roll out what could be the world’s first vehicle powered by both a hydrogen engine and an electric motor.
The hydrogen-electric hybrid HiAce van, which was unveiled to the media in Shizuoka Prefecture on Saturday, boasts a driving range extended by 20% to 250 kilometres compared with when it runs only on hydrogen, the carmaker said.
The test is part of Toyota’s “multi-pathway strategy”, through which the automaker aims to provide a range of green vehicles, including gasoline-electric hybrids, hydrogen-powered fuel cells and battery electric vehicles, to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and cater to local market demands. Hydrogen-engine vehicles emit nearly zero CO2.
Toyota has been testing hydrogen-engine vehicles in Australia since last year but decided to trial a hybrid model with an electric motor to address challenges like limited range and a shortage of hydrogen stations.
“It’s true that our customers have been struggling with not having a hydrogen station close by, as well as with the high cost of fuel,” Toyota executive vice-president Hiroki Nakajima said.
“We will grit our teeth and persevere” to make a hydrogen-based society a reality, he added.