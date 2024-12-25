FTI optimistic auto output will achieve new lower target

Listen to this article

Curious visitors and car enthusiasts mix with intending buyers at the 41st Motor Expo, Impact Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani in November. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) remains hopeful that car manufacturing output will reach the new lower target set for 2024, despite a significant drop in domestic car sales and exports in November, which seems to show no signs of abating.

The stagnant market, mainly caused by months-long difficulties in consumers accessing auto loans, is expected to continue next year, said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and the spokesman for the federation's Automotive Industry Club.

Last month, the club decided to reduce the car production target to 1.5 million vehicles, down from 1.7 million, the lowest target seen since 2021. It was the second reduction after the club revised the target in July down from 1.9 million to 1.7 million.

From January to November, total car production fell by 20% year-on-year to 1.36 million vehicles.

In November, car manufacturing sank by 28% year-on-year to 117,251 vehicles, with the production for domestic sales plunging 40% year-on-year to 37,229 units and the production for export decreasing 20.6% year-on-year to 80,022 units.

Almost all types of car sales in the country fell this month, except plug-in hybrid electric vehicles which saw a year-on-year increase of 346% to 223, but their sales volume was small, making up only 0.53% of total car sales.

The sales of internal combustion engine-powered cars gained the largest proportion in the market, representing 28.3%, followed by pure pickups (27.1%) and hybrid electric vehicles (17.9%).

The sales decrease in November was attributed to slow economic growth of 3% in the third quarter and banks and car financing companies' strict criteria to grant auto loans amid the high level of household debt.

The loan approval rate was just 3% of total loan applications in the third quarter during which non-performing auto loans rose by 22.8% from the corresponding quarter last year, said Mr Surapong.

"The seizure of pickups continued due to owners' financial problems, which affected pickup sales in the third quarter," he said.

From January to November, domestic car sales fell by 26.6% to 518,659 units.

Car exports were also not positive, with a year-on-year decrease of 10% to 89,646 vehicles in November due to the impact of the tensions in the Middle East and the economic downturn in China. Overseas sales only increased in North America.

During January and November, car exports fell by 8.2% year-on-year to 942,867 units.

Mr Surapong expects car sales, exports and manufacturing in 2025 to be similar to the numbers this year.

"Thai GDP must grow by 4-5% in order to boost the economy and the automotive sector," he said.