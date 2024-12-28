Car industry struggles to scale autonomous heights

A model of a self-driving car turns while following traffic lines. The model was presented to the public at KMITL City Centre to showcase innovations produced by students at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang. Whether autonomous vehicles become popular in Thailand will depend on various factors, including the public's response to the concept.

Thailand is making some progress in producing and selling autonomous vehicles domestically, but it is difficult for the country to reach the top levels of self-driving technology, says Wallop Chalermvongsavej, managing director of Hyundai Mobility Thailand, a subsidiary of South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group.

Autonomous vehicles utilise artificial intelligence to support various functions while driving, including detecting objects like other cars and pedestrians.

There are five levels of autonomous vehicle technology, ranging from zero to fifth level, based on the degree of driving automation. The zero level refers to cars with no automation systems, while the fifth level is the most advanced autonomous driving without human intervention.

Many high-tech cars sold in the Thai market are currently in the second level, meaning they have partial driving automation, said Mr Wallop.

These cars are equipped with the advanced driver assistance system, known as ADAS, which helps drivers better operate many functions, including steering, acceleration, deceleration and braking.

Drivers are still needed to control the level-2 autonomous cars.

"In my opinion, Thailand should reach only the third level in the next five years. Our infrastructure is not ready to go up to the fourth level," said Mr Wallop.

The third level features conditional driving automation, which enables vehicles to control many driving tasks in certain conditions like highways, while drivers can take their hands off the steering wheel in some conditions.

This is different from the fourth level in which drivers are not required when vehicles are driving within a specific operational design domain, or a defined geographical area with specific environmental and traffic conditions.

It is difficult to say which types of vehicles, including electric vehicles with automation functions, are most suitable for Thai buyers, said Mr Wallop.

It depends on drivers' lifestyles, where they use cars – urban or rural areas – and why they decide to buy a car in the first place, whether for travelling or working, he said.