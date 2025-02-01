Skills push for Thai EV industry begins

Listen to this article

A technician packs modules for high-voltage batteries at the Draexlmaier Automotive Systems (Thailand) plant in Chon Buri, which makes batteries for locally assembled BMW electric vehicles.

The Ministry of Labour has launched training for over 2,000 engineers and technicians to strengthen Thailand’s position as an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing hub.

The programme is being run by the ministry’s Department of Skill Development (DSD), in response to high demand for skilled workers in the EV industry, said Decha Pruekphathanarak, the department’s director-general.

He said Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn asked the department to help upskill and reskill workers to equip them with skills that align with modern technology.

The training is being carried out in cooperation with academic institutions.

A course on EV maintenance, in partnership with the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture at Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, took place from Jan 21-24.

Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna will help provide an upcoming course on EV and hybrid vehicle repair from Feb 27 to March 1.

“The EV industry is becoming a core sector in Thailand, with a goal to position the country as a regional hub for making electric cars and motorcycles. Our department is ready to produce skilled workers to cater to the industry,” said Mr Decha.

Those interested in participating in the programme can visit the DSD website or call the ministry’s 1506 hotline.