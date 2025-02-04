Mobilix targets massive increase in EV business

WHA's Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 1 in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district.

Mobilix Co, a subsidiary of WHA Group, has set a significant growth target for its electric vehicle (EV) rental business, aiming to lease a total of 20,000 EVs by 2029, up from 318 units, to serve customers in industrial estates who want to use more clean energy.

The company aims to increase the number of leased EVs to 1,700 this year, along with building more charging stations, said Chairin Netipiraphong, managing director of Mobilix.

"The move is part of WHA's plan to strengthen its green logistics which covers EVs, charging facilities and other projects aimed at reducing carbon footprints," he said.

Mobilix's fleet of EVs include trucks, buses, pickups, vans, passenger cars, motorcycles and other types of vehicles used for industrial purposes.

Mr Chairin believes the EV business has a growth potential as many companies in industrial estates want to replace their internal combustion engine-powered vehicles with vehicles claiming zero emissions.

WHA, which operates industrial estates, logistics, and utilities and power businesses, as well as providing digital platform services, wants to help companies shift to clean power technology, paving the way for achieving net-zero, a balance between greenhouse gas emissions and absorption.

Under the government's "30@30" policy, Thailand expects EVs to represent at least 30% of total auto production by 2030, with 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles and 34,000 electric buses and trucks.

WHA previously introduced software named "Mobilix" that it developed to help users better manage EVs and batteries.

Mobilix generated revenue for the company last year and can support WHA's green logistics business.

WHA is committed to a net-zero target by 2050.

Mr Chairin said his company aims to seek partners to jointly develop EV-related businesses, part of a five-year strategy to be implemented between 2025 and 2029.

The partnership will enable Mobilix to further enhance customer value and deliver comprehensive EV services.

WHA has already developed super-fast charging stations in many areas, including WHA's Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 1 in Rayong's Pluak Daeng district.