Shoring up the auto sector

The Thai automotive industry is struggling, yet strict loan criteria may prove difficult to overcome given the elevated level of household debt, write Lamonphet Apisitniran and Wichit Chantanusornsiri

Visitors throng an exhibition hall at last year's Motor Expo. Despite strong interest in the annual event, total vehicle sales in Thailand fell significantly in 2024. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The recent announcement by the Board of Investment (BoI) that Nissan Motor Thailand will maintain its investment here, following news reports that the parent company plans to close three factories overseas, is reflective of changes in the Thai automotive industry.

Automakers are not only adapting to electric mobility technology, which has been heavily promoted by the government, but are also struggling with a years-long slowdown in domestic car sales and production.

The significant decline in car production is raising concerns over Thailand's place in the manufacturing hierarchy.

Thailand ranked 10th globally for vehicle production in 2023 and fifth in Asia, but the nation will struggle to maintain those positions if the automotive sector continues to sag this year, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Last year total automotive manufacturing in the country fell by 19.9% year-on-year to 1.46 million units due to a plunge in domestic sales, as prospective buyers faced higher loan rejection rates given the elevated level of household debt.

The weakened health of the auto market requires an urgent cure to restore manufacturing to the regular level, said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and spokesman for its Automotive Industry Club.

OUTPUT DECELERATION

Thailand's automotive production has continued to fall since 2023 and the trend will persist if the market does not improve, according to the FTI.

Total automotive manufacturing in the country tallied 1.88 million units in 2022, though the Russia-Ukraine war worsened the prolonged global semiconductor shortage that year as the two countries are major exporters of neon gas, a key material in the chip manufacturing process.

The total fell slightly to 1.84 million units in 2023, as prospective vehicle buyers started to experience loan rejections that year, hampering domestic sales.

Banks and car financing companies tightened their lending criteria to avoid non-performing loans (NPLs). Their cautious approach to auto loan approvals persisted throughout 2024 and was the main reason the Automotive Industry Club downgraded its car production target twice.

In July 2024, the FTI reduced its manufacturing target to 1.7 million vehicles from 1.9 million, then slashed the target again to 1.5 million units in November.

Despite the downgrades, Thailand still missed the output target. Total production was roughly 1.46 million vehicles last year, comprising 1 million units produced for export, a 12.1% decrease year-on-year, and 459,856 units for the domestic market, a dip of 33.1%.

"We are concerned Thailand will no longer be a top 10 automotive manufacturer and the industry may eventually lose its competitiveness," said Mr Surapong.

China ranked No.1 in 2023 with a total output of 26.1 million vehicles, according to Statista. The US was second with 10.6 million units, followed by Japan (8.9 million), India (5.8 million), South Korea (4.2 million), Germany (4.1 million), Mexico (4 million), Spain (2.4 million), Brazil (2.3 million) and Thailand (1.84 million).

A model poses next to a car on display at the 2024 Motor Expo. Thailand needs more measures to lift the sluggish domestic auto market, according to the FTI. Pattarapong Chatpattarasill

SLUGGISH SALES

Last year was rough for the Thai automotive market as domestic vehicle sales fell for almost every segment, including premium cars aimed at high-income earners.

Domestic vehicle sales fell by 26.1% year-on-year to 572,675 units, the lowest level in 14 years, he said.

In December, total car sales fell by 20.9% year-on-year to 54,016 units, mainly attributed to banks and car financing companies using a strict loan criteria given the high level of household debt.

The Bank of Thailand reported the country's household debt-to-GDP ratio was 89% in the third quarter of 2024, easing from 89.6% in the previous quarter, though the level was still elevated.

The rejection rate was estimated at 30-40% of auto loan applications last year, and in the third quarter auto NPLs rose by 22.8% year-on-year, according to the club.

With fewer loans granted, car sales slumped, including in the luxury segment, which usually attracts buyers with high purchasing power.

German luxury car manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and BMW recorded sales declines. Mercedes-Benz reported a 30% year-on-year drop in Thailand car sales last year to 9,189 vehicles, the lowest level in three years, while BMW Group Thailand posted a sales decrease of 10% to 13,659 vehicles.

The number of newly registered premium cars in Thailand was 33,472 last year, according to Mercedes-Benz (Thailand).

LOSS OF STATUS

At the end of last year's first quarter, Thailand lost its position as the No.2 automotive market in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia overtook Thailand to take second place behind Indonesia. Malaysia posted a 5% year-on-year increase in auto sales to 202,245 vehicles in the first quarter of 2024, while sales in Thailand plunged by 24.5% to 163,756 vehicles, according to media reports.

Last year vehicle sales in Malaysia increased by 2.1% year-on-year to 816,747 vehicles, breaking the previous record of 799,821 in 2023, according to the Malaysian Automotive Association.

Though Malaysia outperformed Thailand in terms of auto sales, manufacturers from China continue to invest here, as it is a key production base for internal combustion engine (ICE)-powered cars and has the potential to grow in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, said Rene Gerhard, president and chief executive of BMW Group Thailand.

"Thailand will remain strong and should not easily lose its status as the Detroit of Asia," he said.

The country is expected to produce and sell more EVs this year as a result of the government's EV3.0 scheme, said Krisda Utamote, former president and honorary advisor of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand.

Under EV3.0, the Excise Department offers subsidies of up to 150,000 baht for EVs priced less than 2 million baht, and up to 18,000 baht for electric motorcycles priced less than 150,000 baht.

Companies participating in EV3.0 are required to produce EVs in Thailand starting in 2024. They are committed to a 1:1 ratio target, meaning they must produce one EV domestically for every EV they import.

EXCISE TAX CUT

While government efforts to ease the household debt level are much needed, tax incentives such as excise tax reductions could support vehicle sales, according to industry leaders.

Nissan Motor Thailand plans to join the BoI's investment promotion policy, which grants excise tax reductions to businesses producing hybrid EVs (HEVs).

The excise tax rate is reduced to 6-9% from 2026 to 2032, said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

The measure should help auto manufacturers, especially Japanese firms specialising in ICE-powered cars, deal with intensifying competition caused by the entry of EVs from China, said Mr Narit.

The excise tax reductions can help Japanese automakers maintain their production base in Thailand, said Sompop Manarungsan, president of the Panyapiwat Institute of Management and a specialist on the Chinese and US economies.

The National EV Policy Committee decided on Dec 1 last year the ICE industry should be supported for up to seven years, reducing the excise tax on HEVs and mild hybrids (MHEVs) to enable a gradual transition towards EV production.

If an HEV emits carbon dioxide of 100 grammes per kilometre or less, the excise tax is 6%. For CO2 emissions of between 101-120 g/km, the rate is 9%.

For an MHEV that relies primarily on an ICE and uses electric power with a driving voltage of less than 60 volts, it is eligible for 10% excise tax if its CO2 emissions do not exceed 100 g/km. If it emits CO2 of between 101-120 g/km, the rate is 12%.

"We have to wait and see the outcome of the excise tax cut. It's too soon to say whether it will help stimulate car sales," said Mr Gerhard.

He said auto manufacturers are pinning their hopes on lenders easing their loan criteria after the government launched the "You Fight, We Help" debt relief scheme.

The scheme was approved by the cabinet on Dec 12, 2024 and is available to borrowers with debts overdue for up to one year.

The initiative covers mortgages of up to 5 million baht, auto loans of up to 800,000 baht, and small business loans of up to 5 million baht.

The scheme could relieve the high level of household debt and as a result, improve sluggish domestic auto sales, said Mr Gerhard.

PICKUP PICK-ME-UP

The Automotive Industry Club wants the government to launch more stimulus measures to propel vehicle demand, especially in the pickup segment.

Mr Surapong agreed with a proposal to establish a 5-billion-baht fund to increase consumer auto loans in this segment.

The fund was proposed to the prime minister late last year by the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking to deal with dismal domestic car sales.

A plunge in pickup sales caused manufacturers to reduce pickup production by 200,000 units over the past two years, dealing a blow to auto parts makers, said Mr Surapong.

Pickup assembly utilises 80-90% of all auto parts in the market.

He said the creation of this fund should cause bankers to grant more loans to prospective pickup buyers.

The fund should also increase pickup manufacturing by at least 100,000 units, leading to higher income for workers, said Mr Surapong.

Thai automotive production plunged to 1.45 million units back in 2011 when the country was inundated by massive floods that severely damaged vehicle factories in Ayutthaya and negatively affected supply chains.

The Yingluck Shinawatra administration launched its first car scheme in late 2011, allowing first-time car buyers to claim tax rebates worth up to 100,000 baht per vehicle.

The scheme increased car sales and production. In 2012, domestic car production rose to 2.4 million units, the highest level in 51 years, according to the club.

A source from the Finance Ministry who requested anonymity said the ministry and the Bank of Thailand are considering the issue of access to auto loans, particularly for pickups, which are widely used among small entrepreneurs for their jobs.

These individuals tend to be from vulnerable groups and often find it difficult to access credit, said the source.

The proposed fund should allow small businesses to better access auto loans, but the government may need to accept some of the credit risk in order to encourage private financial institutions to offer them loans, the source noted.