Drivers satisfied with after-sales service

Visitors check out new models at Motor Expo 2024 on November 29, 2024 at Impact Challenger in Nonthaburi. (Photo: Pattarapong​ Chatpattarasil​l)

Thai drivers say they are more satisfied with after-sales service provided by mass market auto brands despite a grim sales outlook for automakers this year, according to new consumer research.

The Service Customer Experience Index (Service CXI) average improved by eight points to 893, out of a total of 1,000 points, according to the latest study conducted by Differential Thailand, a customer experience market research and consultancy.

"This reflects a growing focus on service transparency, customer engagement and pricing competitiveness," said Siros Satrabhaya, managing director of Differential Thailand.

The second annual Thailand Service CXI is based on a survey of 2,516 respondents across Thailand who visited car service centres.

The respondents purchased vehicles between October 2021 and November 2023, and had them serviced between December 2023 and December 2024, which was a sluggish period for the industry. The slowdown was caused by weak consumer purchasing power and high loan rejection levels because of elevated levels of household debt.

While lending rejections caused a significant decline in domestic car sales last year, the index found Thai drivers' satisfaction with car maintenance services improved.

Toyota remains the highest-ranked brand, gaining six points from last year, while Ford (+11 points) and Nissan (+23 points) saw the largest improvements, attributed to enhanced communication and cost transparency.

GWM (895 points) solidified its position among top-performing brands, benefiting from better service accessibility and competitive pricing.

The study covered 12 car brands, excluding Changan Deepal and GAC Aion due to small or insufficient sample sizes.

Japanese brands such as Toyota, Honda and Nissan consistently rank higher for service quality, transparency and personnel training, fostering stronger customer trust and long-term loyalty.

"Chinese brands such as GWM, BYD and NETA are rapidly closing the gap by offering competitive pricing and improved service accessibility," said Mr Siros.

The challenges for Chinese car companies are in parts availability, warranty clarity and post-service engagement, where Japanese brands continue to excel, he said. Japanese brands lead in trust and structured service processes, while Chinese brands differentiate themselves through affordability and digital service adoption.

According to the findings, customer satisfaction now extends beyond traditional service, with proactive engagement and digital communication becoming essential drivers of loyalty. Brands with higher service engagement, such as reminders, updates and follow-ups, experience stronger customer retention, with 71% of customers who received proactive communication about their next service more likely to return to the same dealer, noted the survey.

Real-time service updates across multiple channels, including phone, SMS and service apps, have also become a key differentiator, as brands excelling in multi-channel communication report higher perceived service value.

STRONGER COMPETITIVENESS

To strengthen or maintain competitiveness, car companies must focus on service costs, customer engagement and warranty-related management, according to the survey.

"More than 40% of customers cite unclear pricing as a major obstacle," said Mr Siros.

Expanding proactive engagement efforts through timely follow-ups and maintenance advice to strengthen trust are needed, he said. Car service operators are advised to ensure clearer warranty explanations and long-term service guarantees to enhance customer retention and repeat service bookings.

Mr Siros said he believes the Thai automotive industry has the potential to grow and can compete internationally despite the recent slowdown.

"There are always opportunities for existing and new automakers, such as Mazda's new 5-billion-baht investment plan in Thailand," he said.

The Japanese automaker recently announced its plan to establish Thailand as the manufacturing hub for its electric compact sport utility vehicles for domestic sales and export, aligning with the Thai government's plan to develop a regional electric vehicle mecca.