Car production continues to fall, down again in February

Car production in Thailand dropped 13.62% in February from a year earlier to 115,487 units due to weaker domestic sales and exports, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The fall followed January's 24.63% year-on-year slump, and was the 19th straight month that production has contracted.Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest autos production centre and an export base for some of the world's top automakers, including Toyota and Honda.

Automakers are trying to deal with sluggish domestic car sales by cutting costs and launching new promotional campaigns which are expected to boost bookings at the Bangkok International Motor Show, which opens on Wednesday.