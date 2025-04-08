China calls for smart driving vigilance after fatal Xiaomi crash

Listen to this article

Xiaomi Corp SU7 electric vehicles (EVs) on display at one of the company's store in Shanghai, China, on April 2, 2024. (Photo: Bloomberg)

HONG KONG — Chinese authorities warned drivers to stay vigilant and reduce the use of advanced driver-assistance technology during the Qing Ming Festival holiday, after three people died in an accident involving a Xiaomi Corp electric car just over a week ago.

Signs saying the use of smart-driving systems are banned, or suggesting drivers deploy them with caution, were spotted by social media users during the April 4 to 6 long weekend on expressways in Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, according to local media reports. The Xiaoxiang Morning Herald also cited Anhui traffic police telling the public to avoid using advanced driver technology if possible.

Police are still investigating the March 29 incident, when three women travelling in a Xiaomi SU7 on an expressway in Anhui died. The car's Navigate on Autopilot function was engaged shortly before a section with roadworks. Less than 20 minutes later — and after warnings of obstacles in the road — the vehicle slammed into concrete fencing on the side of the lane, according to an initial report from Xiaomi on April 1. The electric vehicle (EV) subsequently burst into flames, according to media reports.

Some social media users suggested that the signs warning to take care when using advanced driving systems have been around since last year. But with the fatal accident fresh in people’s minds, more drivers seem to be taking notice of the warnings and adopting a more cautious approach.

Xiaomi has also maintained a low profile since the accident. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun, who usually posts on Chinese social media daily, was silent for five days after he expressed condolences to the victims' families. He resurfaced on Sunday to publish a short message to mark the 15th anniversary of the company's founding. For its 10th anniversary, which fell during the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), Lei streamed a three-hour speech commemorating the occasion.

The accident may not only be a set back for Xiaomi's EV business, but also for the likes of Tesla Inc and BYD (Build Your Dreams) Co which have staked smart driving as the future of the industry and a technology that could give them a boost over rivals.