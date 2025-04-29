Tax changes for plug-in hybrid EVs approved

Lower rates and elimination of fuel-tank capacity rule expected to spur purchases

A Peugeot 408 PHEV is displayed at the Bangkok International Motor Show in March 2023. (Photo: Jedd Sreshthaputra)

The Thai cabinet has approved tax changes expected to encourage purchases of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), effective from Jan 1 next year.

The regulation revises tax conditions for PHEVs, making the following adjustments:

establishing a separate tax rate for PHEVs, distinct from hybrid EVs;

basing the tax calculation criteria solely on electric-powered driving range per charge; and

eliminating fuel tank size as a factor in determining PHEV tax rates.

The third factor has hindered Thailand’s potential to become a manufacturing hub as requirements for fuel tanks are incompatible with international standards, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said after Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

The rule also adds unnecessary restrictions for consumers and discourages the adoption of PHEVs, he said.

PHEV passenger cars or vehicles with seating capacity of 10 or less, and an electric-powered driving range of 80 kilometres or more per charge, are taxed at 5%.

For similar PHEVs with range of less than 80km per charge, the levy is 10%.

The revised criteria align with global standards and will help promote Thailand as a manufacturing base for standardised PHEVs that meet both domestic and foreign consumer needs, Mr Paopoom said.

The regulation is expected to encourage investment in Thailand’s automotive sector, enhance competitiveness during the transition from internal combustion engines to next-generation vehicles, and support demand for PHEVs in urban areas and for intercity travel, he said.

Lower excise tax rates will be applied to PHEVs with a longer electric range.

“This is a good measure because people want to buy electric cars with a long driving range,” said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries and spokesman for its Automotive Industry Club.

Orders for PHEVs, HEVs and battery EVs were high during the recent Bangkok International Motor Show, and the volume of sales continued to grow after the show ended on April 6, he said.

This is a good sign amid a period of sluggish domestic car sales due to people having difficulty in accessing auto loans.

“It shows this group of buyers are quite financially healthy,” said Mr Surapong.