Chinese EV maker to ramp up Thailand presence

China's state-owned Changan Automobile is looking to establish a research and development centre for right-hand-drive electric vehicles (EVs) and a regional office in Thailand.

Thailand Board of Investment (Boi) secretary general Narit Therdsteerasukdi said Changan Automobile chairman Zhu Huarong and the company's executive team paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday during their visit to Thailand to attend the opening ceremony of the Chinese company's new EV manufacturing plant.

Mr Narit said the prime minister expressed her appreciation for Changan's confidence in Thailand and its support in positioning the country as a global EV production hub.

The two parties also discussed plans to set up the research and development centre and its regional office in Thailand, relocating it from Chongqing in southwestern China.

Mr Narit said this aligns with the government's policy to promote research and development and enhance the nation's technological and innovation capabilities to boost competitiveness.

Changan Automobile, one of China's top four automakers, established a presence in Thailand in 2023 and chose the country for its first overseas EV factory, which will hold its opening ceremony on Friday at WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate 4 in Rayong province.

The plant will manufacture right-hand-drive EVs for domestic and export sales. Backed by BoI investment promotion privileges, the first-phase investment exceeds 10 billion baht.

The plant's annual production capacity will be 100,000 vehicles, which is expected to double in the future. Mr Narit said opening Changan's research and development centre in Thailand involves plans to recruit Thai personnel.

He said local auto parts manufacturers will also be engaged in the development of right-hand-drive EVs. This will enhance the competitiveness of Thais and support the country's role as a modern automotive production base.

The Chinese company also plans to transfer technology to Thai auto parts suppliers and increase its Thai workforce from 600 to 2,000 employees, representing 90% of its total workforce, by next year. Mr Narit said the company aims to source 65% of its materials and components locally by the end of this year, with the local sourcing target rising to 80% by 2028.