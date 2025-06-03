Motorcycle sales see 3.8% uptick in April

Listen to this article

A display of colourful motorcycles catches the attention of a visitor attending the Bangkok International Motor Show in April. Varuth Hirunyatheb

Domestic motorcycle sales slightly improved in April, attributed to sales promotions targeting prospective buyers keen on purchasing a new model, said the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

Sales increased 3.8% year-on-year to 131,950 units in April, driven by attractive pricing, the FTI noted.

During the first quarter of this year, the market faced a sluggish domestic economy, a decline in tourist arrivals from China, and concerns over economic uncertainties caused by US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff policy.

"Though the number of tourists fell, marketing campaigns, especially those launched during the Bangkok International Motor Show in early April, stimulated demand," said Surapong Paisitpatanapong, vice-chairman of the FTI and the spokesman for the FTI's Automotive Industry Club.

There is a relationship between the number of foreign tourist arrivals and motorcycle manufacturing output. Tourism activities help raise motorcycle production, as many foreign tourists enjoy riding a motorcycle while visiting the country, according to the club.

Despite a sales increase at the start of the second quarter, motorcycle manufacturers cannot be complacent with the improvement recorded in April.

Compared with sales in March, the volume in April decreased by 12.8% month-on-month.

This shows the economic downturn, along with high loan rejection rates for prospective motorcycle buyers, continue to be the dominant factors determining the direction of the market, said Mr Surapong.

Banks and car financing companies continue to tighten lending criteria for fear of non-performing loans as Thailand has been plagued with a high level of household debt.

Consumer purchasing power is also weak, affecting economic activities.

According to the club, motorcycle exports, including completely built-up and completely knocked-down units, increased by 16% year-on-year to 61,223 units in April, but when compared with sales in March, the volume plunged by 33.4% month-on-month due mainly to growing concerns over the impact of Trump's tariff policy and the global economic slowdown, said Mr Surapong.

Thailand's motorcycle production in April rose by 17% year-on-year to 189,547 units, but compared with the manufacturing rate over the first four months of this year, total production only increased slightly, rising by 3.9% to 854,032 units.

The club earlier announced it is considering downgrading Thailand's motorcycle manufacturing target, based on economic circumstances.

Earlier this year, the club expected motorcycle manufacturing in Thailand to increase by 0.1% year-on-year in 2025 to 2.1 million units.