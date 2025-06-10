BoI targets faster EV growth

The Board of Investment (BoI) aims to help the country drive up employment by boosting the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

More investment incentive packages will be considered to further support the fledgling industry and increase the number of EV-related jobs.

"EV manufacturers have so far hired up to 9,600 workers," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the BoI.

These employees are working for EV companies which have established their car assembly plants here for almost a year. Hailing mostly from China, they include MG, GWM, BYD, GAC Aion and Changan.

According to the BoI, 85-95% of the workers are Thai nationals who work as engineers, technicians, and executives at the management level.

BYD has the highest employment rate, amounting to 5,900 workers. The Shenzhen-based company plans to increase the number to 8,000 in 2026.

Chinese EV manufacturers say they plan to use locally-made EV parts at their factories, representing 90% of total components, said Mr Narit. At present, the proportion of the domestically-sourced supplies stand at between 40% and 60%.

Mr Narit believes Thailand has the potential to become a major production base for battery EVs, hybrid EVs, plug-in hybrid EVs and range-extended EVs, also known as REEVs.

Under its "30@30" policy, Thailand expects EVs to represent at least 30% of total auto production by 2030, with 725,000 zero-emission cars, 675,000 electric motorcycles and 34,000 electric buses and trucks.

With the ongoing sluggish automotive industry, EV firms are calling on the government to maintain subsidies and cancel fines for those failing to meet state production targets.

Firms participating in the government's EV3.0 incentive package were granted lower excise tax and import duties, as well as subsidies to support their sales of imported cars, in exchange for a commitment to assemble battery EVs locally from 2024.

But many have failed to meet the requirements, attributed to slow domestic car sales that have plagued the Thai market for over a year.