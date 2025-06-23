Hozon, Chinese EV giant behind NETA, files for bankruptcy - what it means for Thailand

Photo: NETA

On June 19, China's state-owned media outlet CCTV reported that Zhejiang Hozon New Energy Automobile, the parent company of electric vehicle brand NETA, had officially filed for bankruptcy. The filing came after a creditor sued the company over an unpaid debt of approximately 5.3 million yuan (about US$730,000), amid total liabilities exceeding 10 billion yuan ($1.4 billion).

The situation in China appears increasingly unstable. Several showrooms have reportedly shut down, and hundreds of employees have taken to the streets to protest after not receiving their salaries since November 2024.

Meanwhile, NETA Auto Thailand has been grappling with service-related issues for some time-particularly a shortage of spare parts. This has led to delays in insurance claims and repairs, with some cases taking as long as 10 months.

Signs of dealer withdrawal have also emerged. The number of showrooms across Thailand has dropped from 60 to just 40, with further reductions expected, largely due to ongoing financial losses and liquidity problems.

Although on June 12, Sun Baolong, general manager of NETA Auto (Thailand), announced that the company was undergoing a debt and organizational restructuring, reaffirming that “as long as NETA remains in China, NETA will stay in Thailand,” the bankruptcy filing in China has sparked a critical question: what lies ahead for NETA Auto Thailand?

With this development, Thai consumers - especially current NETA owners and those considering buying an EV - are advised to follow the situation closely and weigh their options carefully.