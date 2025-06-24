Thailand car production rises for first time in nearly 2 years

Visitors check out automobiles showcased at Bangkok International Motor Show 2025, held at Impact Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province in March. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Car production in Thailand rose 10.32% in May from a year earlier, with the first annual rise in 22 months helped by higher pickup truck output for export markets, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Tuesday.

The increase followed a year-on-year drop of 0.4% in April.

In the first five months of 2025, car output dropped 7.82% from a year earlier to 594,492 vehicles, the FTI said.

Domestic car sales rose for a second straight month in May, up 4.73% year-on-year, after a rise of 0.97% in the previous month, it said.

Thailand is Southeast Asia's biggest auto production centre and an export base for some of the world's top carmakers, including Toyota and Honda.

On Monday, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said the government is considering a measure to allow pickup trucks of 20 to 25 years to be traded in for new ones with a tax discount in a bid to boost sluggish sales.